

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. existing home sales for July will be published at 10:00 am ET Thursday. The consensus is for 5.565 million, up from 5.520 million a month ago.



The greenback traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of the data. While the greenback fell against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1796 against the euro, 109.30 against the yen, 0.9633 against the franc and 1.2811 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



