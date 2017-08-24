Global Film Capacitor Market is Expected to Decline by 1.4% 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Kemet, Nichicon, Panasonic, TDK & Xiamen Faratronic

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global film capacitor market report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global film capacitor market is expected to decline at a CAGR of 1.4% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of smart grids. Smart grids are electrical grids that are equipped with computer intelligence, along with network capabilities. Smart grids are developed to improve the operation and maintenance of electric grids by allowing a smooth exchange of data among various components.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing investments in R&D. The lack of product differentiation in the global film capacitor market has compelled vendors to identify new materials that can be used as the dielectric, which will increase the capacitance value of film capacitor. Therefore, many vendors in the market are focusing on R&D to identify new products and materials to manufacture the dielectric for film capacitors that can be used in a variety of next-generation applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, machine learning, and quantum computing.
Key vendors
- Cornell Dubilier Electronics
- Kemet
- Nichicon
- Panasonic
- TDK
- Xiamen Faratronic
Other prominent vendors
- AVX
- Hitachi Chemical
- Icel
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01:Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Geographical Segmentation
Part 09: Key Leading Countries
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x4l96c/global_film
