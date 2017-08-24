Global Film Capacitor Market is Expected to Decline by 1.4% 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Kemet, Nichicon, Panasonic, TDK & Xiamen Faratronic

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Film Capacitor Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global film capacitor market is expected to decline at a CAGR of 1.4% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Film Capacitor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of smart grids. Smart grids are electrical grids that are equipped with computer intelligence, along with network capabilities. Smart grids are developed to improve the operation and maintenance of electric grids by allowing a smooth exchange of data among various components.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing investments in R&D. The lack of product differentiation in the global film capacitor market has compelled vendors to identify new materials that can be used as the dielectric, which will increase the capacitance value of film capacitor. Therefore, many vendors in the market are focusing on R&D to identify new products and materials to manufacture the dielectric for film capacitors that can be used in a variety of next-generation applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, machine learning, and quantum computing.



Key vendors



Cornell Dubilier Electronics

Kemet

Nichicon

Panasonic

TDK

Xiamen Faratronic



Other prominent vendors



AVX

Hitachi Chemical

Icel



Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Key Leading Countries



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



