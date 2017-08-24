sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Film Capacitor Market is Expected to Decline by 1.4% 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Kemet, Nichicon, Panasonic, TDK & Xiamen Faratronic

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Film Capacitor Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global film capacitor market is expected to decline at a CAGR of 1.4% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Film Capacitor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of smart grids. Smart grids are electrical grids that are equipped with computer intelligence, along with network capabilities. Smart grids are developed to improve the operation and maintenance of electric grids by allowing a smooth exchange of data among various components.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing investments in R&D. The lack of product differentiation in the global film capacitor market has compelled vendors to identify new materials that can be used as the dielectric, which will increase the capacitance value of film capacitor. Therefore, many vendors in the market are focusing on R&D to identify new products and materials to manufacture the dielectric for film capacitors that can be used in a variety of next-generation applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, machine learning, and quantum computing.

Key vendors

  • Cornell Dubilier Electronics
  • Kemet
  • Nichicon
  • Panasonic
  • TDK
  • Xiamen Faratronic

Other prominent vendors

  • AVX
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • Icel
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01:Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Key Leading Countries

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x4l96c/global_film

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


