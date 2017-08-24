NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Waller, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality industries, announced that Paula Torch has been named executive director of the firm's healthcare department. In her role, she will work closely with the firm's healthcare industry team, board of directors and practice group leaders to expand the firm's work in the healthcare industry, broaden its focus in emerging markets and sectors, and lead the development and execution of the department's strategic business plan.

"We are confident that Paula's valuable research experience, strategic leadership skills and overall passion for the complex healthcare industry will serve as a guiding force for the healthcare department," said Waller Chairman Matt Burnstein. "She is well versed in the intricacies of healthcare companies working in an ever-changing regulatory environment which makes her a great asset to the firm."

With over a decade of equity research experience, Torch most recently served as vice president and senior research analyst for Avondale Partners, a Nashville-based investment banking and asset management firm nationally known for its healthcare expertise. In this position, she honed analytical skills, strengthened knowledge of the healthcare industry and developed long-standing relationships with C-suite leadership teams at healthcare organizations across the country.

Prior to joining Avondale Partners, Torch served as vice president of equity research for Barclays Capital in San Francisco, and before that with Needham & Company in San Francisco and New York, most recently serving as vice president.

Ranked among the nation's largest healthcare law firms, Waller's healthcare attorneys provide counsel regarding regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, government investigations, real estate transactions, commercial finance and securities, commercial litigation, labor and employment, and employee benefits to providers and lenders in the healthcare industry.

"With her deep understanding of health systems, outpatient services, physician practice management and behavioral healthcare, Paula will be an asset to Waller's healthcare department," said Ken Marlow, chair of Waller's healthcare department.

Torch is a graduate of Fordham University in New York. She is a member of Leadership Health Care and has made multiple appearances on the Nashville Health Care Council's signature panel "Wall Street's View on Prospects for the Health Care Industry."

About Waller

With more than 230 attorneys in Nashville and Memphis, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., and Austin, Tex., Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has built a national reputation for its work in healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality, and has extensive experience in manufacturing, real estate, technology and other industries.

