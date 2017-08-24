Microbiome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Markets, 2030 - Over 170 Microbiome Therapeutics and Close to 25 Microbiome Diagnostics

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Microbiome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market (2nd Edition), 2017-2030" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Microbiome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market (2nd Edition), 2017-2030' report provides a comprehensive study on the current landscape and the future outlook of the growing pipeline of products (therapeutics and diagnostics) in this area. The rising popularity and potential within this domain can be correlated with the exponential increase in the number of citations of the term microbiome on PubMed, the popular scientific literature resource; the number increased from 959 citations in 2003 to 33,809 citations in the first half of 2017.

While the field has captured the interest of several companies and investors alike, no approved microbiome drugs are yet available in the market; FMT is currently the only commercially available microbiome based therapy. In addition, a few microbiome diagnostic tests are commercially available for the detection of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and inflammatory diseases. Having said that, the development pipeline of microbiome therapeutics has several promising candidates that are likely to result in commercial success stories in the foreseen future.

The report is primarily focused on prescription drugs, probiotic drugs and prebiotic drugs, which are being developed in this domain. In addition, we have captured FMT products and screening/diagnostic tests that are already available/under development. During the course of our study, we identified over 170 microbiome therapeutics and close to 25 microbiome diagnostics across various stages of development; majority of the therapeutic products are currently in early phases of development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Context and Background

3.2. Defining Microbiota and Microbiome

3.2.1. Discovery of the Human Microbiome

3.2.2. Functions of the Human Microbiome

3.3. The Gut Flora

3.3.1. Physiological Role of Gut Flora

3.3.2. Factors Affecting the Gut Flora

3.4. Relationship between the Human Microbiome and Disease

3.4.1. Obesity

3.4.2. Type-2 Diabetes

3.4.3. Cancer

3.4.4. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

3.4.5. Parkinson's Disease

3.4.6. Other Disease Indications

3.5. Impact of Microbiota on Drug Pharmacokinetics

3.6. Impact of Microbiota on Clinical Outcomes

3.7. The Human Microbiome Project

3.7.1. Project Approach

3.7.2. Project Initiatives

3.7.3. Project Achievements

3.8. Microbiome Therapeutics

3.8.1. Probiotics

3.8.1.1. Beneficial Strains

3.8.1.2. Key Therapeutic Areas

3.8.1.3. Side Effects

3.8.2. Prebiotics

3.8.2.1. Source of Prebiotics

3.8.2.2. Types of Prebiotics

3.8.2.3. Key Therapeutic Areas

3.8.2.4. Side Effects

3.9. Regulatory Guidelines for Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs)

4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Microbiome Therapeutics: A Robust Development Pipeline

4.3. Pipeline Analysis

4.3.1. Distribution by Phase of Development

4.3.2. Distribution by Type of Product

4.3.3. Distribution by Geography

4.3.4. Distribution by Therapeutic Area

4.3.5. Active Industry Players

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. 4D Pharma

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Financial Performance

5.2.3. Product Portfolio

5.2.4. Future Outlook

5.3. AOBiome

5.3.1. Company Overview

5.3.2. Financial Performance

5.3.3. Product Portfolio

5.3.3.1. B244: Key Insights

5.3.4. Future Outlook

5.4. Assembly Biosciences

5.4.1. Company Overview

5.4.2. Financial Performance

5.4.3. Product Portfolio

5.4.4. Future Outlook

5.5. C3J Therapeutics

5.5.1. Company Overview

5.5.2. Financial Performance

5.5.3. Product Portfolio

5.5.3.1. C16G2: Key Insights

5.5.3.2. Other Pipeline Drugs

5.5.4. Future Outlook

5.6. Enterome bioscience

5.6.1. Company Overview

5.6.2. Financial Performance

5.6.3. Product Portfolio

5.6.3.1. EB8018: Key Insights

5.6.3.2. Other Pipeline Drugs

5.6.4. Future Outlook

5.7. HOST Therabiomics

5.7.1. Company Overview

5.7.2. Product Portfolio

5.7.2.1. HOST-G904: Key Insights

5.7.2.2. Other Pipeline Drugs

5.7.3. Future Outlook

5.8. Osel

5.8.1. Company Overview

5.8.2. Product Portfolio

5.8.2.1. Lactin-V: Key Insights

5.8.2.2. Other Pipeline Drugs

5.8.3. Future Outlook

5.9. Rebiotix

5.9.1. Company Overview

5.9.2. Product Portfolio

5.9.2.1. RBX2660: Key Insights

5.9.2.2. Other Pipeline Products

5.9.3. Future Outlook

5.10. Ritter Pharmaceuticals

5.10.1. Company Overview

5.10.2. Financial Performance

5.10.3. Product Portfolio

5.10.4. Future Outlook

5.11. Second Genome

5.11.1. Company Overview

5.11.2. Financial Performance

5.11.3. Second Genome Solutions

5.11.4. Product Portfolio

5.11.5. Future Outlook

5.12. Seres Therapeutics

5.13. Synlogic

5.14. Synthetic Biologics

6. MICROBIOME DIAGNOSTICS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Microbiome Diagnostics and Next Generation Sequencing

6.4. Competitive Landscape

6.4.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

6.4.2. Analysis by Geography

6.4.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

6.5. Company Profiles

6.5.1. Enterome bioscience

6.5.2. Vaiomer

7. FECAL MICROBIOTA THERAPY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. FMT: Historical Overview

7.3. FMT: Administration Procedure and Clinical Relevance

7.3.1. Donor Selection

7.3.2. FMT Procedure

7.3.3. Proposed Benefits

7.3.4. Consequences and Adverse Events

7.3.5. Clinical Guidelines

7.4. FMT: Regulatory Guidelines

7.5. Insurance Coverage

7.6. Competitive Landscape

7.6.1. Pipeline (Industry Participants)

7.6.2. Clinical Trials (Non-Industry Participants)

7.7. Stool Banks: Key Players

7.7.1. OpenBiome

7.7.1.1. Overview

7.7.1.2. Financial Performance

7.7.1.3. Fecal Microbiota Preparations

7.7.2. AdvancingBio

7.7.2.1. Overview

7.7.2.2. Fecal Microbiota Preparations

7.7.3. Asia Microbiota Bank

7.7.3.1. Overview

7.7.3.2. Human Microbiota Transfer (HMT): Next Generation FMT

8. BIG DATA AND MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Big Data

8.3. Internet of Things

8.4. Interest in Big Data: A Growing Trend

8.5. Application Areas of Big Data

8.6. Big Data in Microbiome Research

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Challenges in Microbiome and Big Data Management

8.6.3. National Microbiome Data Center

8.7. Big Data for Microbiome Research: Key Players

8.7.1. Human Longevity

8.7.2. Resilient Biotics

8.7.3. Resphera Biosciences

9. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Metabolic Diseases

9.2.1. Diabetes

9.2.2. Obesity

9.2.3. Lactose Intolerance

9.2.4. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

9.2.5. Primary Hyperoxaluria

9.3. Gastrointestinal (GI) Disorders

9.3.1. Clostridium difficile Infections (CDIs)

9.3.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

9.4. Oncological Indications

9.4.1. Lung Cancer

9.4.2. Colorectal Cancer

9.5. Dermatological Disorders

9.5.1. Acne Vulgaris

9.6. Inflammatory Diseases

9.6.1. Ulcerative Colitis

9.6.2. Crohn's Disease

9.7. Women Disorders

9.7.1. Bacterial Vaginosis (BV)

10. VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDING

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Types of Funding

10.3. Microbiome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Investments: Funding Instances

10.4. Microbiome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Investments: Analysis

10.4.1. Analysis by Cumulative Number of Instances

10.4.2. Analysis by Leading Players

10.4.3. Analysis by Type of Product

10.5. Microbiome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Investments: Most Active Investors

11. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Partnership Models

11.3. Microbiome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Partnerships: Instances

11.4. Microbiome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Partnerships: Analysis

11.5. Microbiome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Partnerships: Most Active Companies

12. CONTRACT SERVICES FOR MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Manufacturing Steps

12.3. Key Manufacturing Challenges

12.4. Contract and In-house Manufacturers

12.5. Contract Research Organizations

12.6. Recent Collaborations

13. MARKET SIZE AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Forecast Methodology

13.3. Input Data and Key Assumptions

13.4. Overall Microbiome Market, 2017-2030

13.5. Overall Microbiome Market: Distribution by Application

13.6. Overall Microbiome Market: Distribution by Geography

13.7. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Product Type

13.8. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Leading Players

13.9. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

14. KEY INSIGHTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Microbiome Therapeutics: Regional Landscape

14.3. Microbiome Therapeutics: Heat Map Analysis

14.4. Microbiome Therapeutics: Grid Analysis

14.5. Microbiome Therapeutics: Social Media Analysis

14.5.1. Yearly Trends on Twitter

14.5.2. Popular Keywords on Twitter

15. CONCLUSION

15.1. Microfloral Imbalance is Suspected to be the Root Cause of a Number of Chronic Disorders, Antibiotic Overuse is the Primary Cause of Microbiota Disruption

15.2. Microbiome Therapies Aid in Preserving Beneficial Microflora, Thereby Helping in Disease Prevention and Cure

15.3. Start-ups, Assisted by Both Public and Private Investors, are Spearheading the Innovation in this Domain

15.4. Growing Number of Partnerships, Primarily to Support R&D Activities, are Indicative of a Lucrative Future Potential

15.4. Active Involvement of Regulatory Authorities will Act as a Key Enabler for Expedited Approval and Increased Market Penetration

15.6. Backed by a Robust Pipeline, the Market is Poised to Revolutionize the Treatment of a Myriad of Clinical Conditions and Witness Remarkable Growth in the Long Term

16. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. James Burgess, Executive Director, OpenBiome

16.3. Veronika Oudova, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, S-Biomedic

16.4. Nikole E Kimes, Co-founder and Vice President, Siolta Therapeutics

16.5. Colleen Cutcliffe, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Whole Biome

16.6. JP Benya, Vice President, Business Development, Assembly Biosciences

16.7. Pierre-Alain Bandinelli, Chief Business Officer, Da Volterra

16.8. Gregory J Kuehn, Vice President, Business Development and Marketing, Metabiomics

16.9. Mark Heiman, Vice President of Research and Chief Scientific Officer, MicroBiome Therapeutics

16.10. Lee Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebiotix

17. APPENDIX: LIST OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS, MEDICAL FOODS AND SUPPLEMENTS

18. APPENDIX: TABULATED DATA

19. APPENDIX: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fqs9r8/microbiome

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716