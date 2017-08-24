Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Worth 8.76 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Medical Adhesive Tapes Marketby Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber), Backing Material (Paper, Fabric, Plastic), Application (Surgeries, Wound Dressings, Secure IV Lines, Splints, Ostomy Seals) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% from an estimated 6.64 Billion in 2017 to 8.76 Billion in 2022.

The demand for medical adhesive tapes is high in applications such as surgeries, wound dressings, secure IV lines, splints, and ostomy seals due to the ease of use and wide availability. Fabric is the highest used medical adhesive tape across the globe. Growth in various applications, especially in the Asia Pacific, is driving the global medical adhesive tapes market.

Among resin type, the silicone medical adhesive tape segment in the medical adhesive tapes market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Silicone adhesive tapes are gentler than traditional acrylate adhesives, as per clinical research, and performance is excellent on low surface energy substrates. Major players are planning to increase the production capacity of silicone medical adhesive tapes considering future demand as these are widely used for fragile skin, such as infants and elderly patients with co-morbidities which cause a more fragile skin.

Among backing materials, the fabric medical adhesive tapes segment is expected to lead the medical adhesive tapes market and the paper medical adhesive tapes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Fabric medical tapes are made of either polyester, cotton taffeta, or a combination of fibers which are coated with adhesives, allowing the dressing to stick to the body surface. Fabric medical adhesive tapes find applications in securing dressings, catheters, tubing, and other medical purposes. Their strength along with elasticity enables use on body areas such as the biceps, which expand and contract with movement. Due to their fabric backing, doctors or surgeons can mark them with pens to tag surgical scrubs and other equipment.

The Asia Pacific medical adhesive tapes market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among regions, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing Medical Adhesive Tapes Market. This high growth is mainly attributed to high-growth economies such as China, India, Taiwan, and other smaller countries, such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. China is the leading market in terms of the demand for medical adhesive tapes in the Asia Pacific.

3M Company (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), Smith & Nephew Plc (UK), Nichiban Co., Ltd. (Japan), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US), among others are the key players operating in the medical adhesive tapes market.

