SAN CEMENTE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) and Safe Creative, www.safecreative.org, announced an integration between the two copyright protection companies streamlining the tracking of where registered images and illustrations are being used online.

"Safe Creative is a sophisticated system for the generation and management of copyrights," said Jonathan Thomas, COO of Image Protect Inc. "We anticipate both platforms to benefit from our aligned strategies to solve important copyright issues for our clients. This broadens our access for our monitoring services to the member photographers of Safe Creative, while creating additional revenue for the company," he further stated.

Why is copyright protection important? Copyright protection is a multi-billion dollar global industry which continues to grow. Copyright law has a dual role. It provides exclusive rights to authors in order to protect their work for a limited period of time but it was also established to promote creativity and learning. By uniting the latest tracking technologies with a global team of copyright and licensing experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their work.

Image Protect (www.imageprotect.com) is a technology company that builds tools to allow images to be easily tracked and monetized across the Web. Our proprietary and scalable image recognition software can determine where and by whom an image is being used online. We automate the tracking of copyright images, advertisements, and brands to enable measurement and monetization.

About Safe Creative: Safe Creative (www.safecreative.org) is a global copyright registry. With more than 175,000 users and hundreds of thousands of registrations, they meet today's challenges of copyright in both digital and analog environments.

