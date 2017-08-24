DMS Announces The Launch Of The JWP Enterprise Fund As Part Of The JWP ICAV Umbrella Platform Structure

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DMS Governance ("DMS"), the world's leading fund governance + risk + compliance firm is delighted to announce the launch of the JWP Enterprise Fund (the "Fund") as part of the JWP ICAV umbrella platform structure.

The objective of the Fund is to achieve medium to long term capital appreciation by maximizing returns from investments which have the potential to create employment in Ireland. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily, either directly or indirectly, in Irish Education Assets, Energy Assets, Social Assets, Tourism Assets and Manufacturing Assets. In addition, the Fund may invest in Irish-based small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which are not quoted on any stock exchange and which take exposure to or are involved in the educational, energy, social services, tourism and manufacturing sectors.

Since its implementation in 2014, the AIFMD has created a regulatory passport for investment managers, allowing them access to European investors. DMS Investment Management Services (Europe) Limited, through its independent AIFMD services and proprietary AIFMD compliant ICAV platform (regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland), provides investment managers with solutions for their AIFMD requirements, allowing international investment managers doing business in Europe to meet their regulatory and fund governance challenges.

As a sub-fund on the JWP ICAV umbrella platform, the Fund benefits from a fully-supported platform with top-tier service providers, along with DMS guidance and support in the fund structuring, establishment, compliance, distribution, directorship, and regulatory reporting requirements.

"The AIFM services that DMS offer have experienced significant growth since the implementation of the AIFMD and the addition of a highly regarded firm such as the Delsk Group represents another key milestone in our growth. It has been our pleasure to work with and support the Delsk Group as investment adviser in this venture", comments Derek Delaney, Managing Director of DMS Europe.

"We are very excited to be acting as the investment adviser and distributor for the Fund. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in property located in Ireland and that is associated with the education sector, energy sector, social services industry, the healthcare sector, the tourism industry and the manufacturing industry. The Fund will invest in accordance with the published Immigrant Investor Programme ("IIP") requirements applicable to Enterprise Investment Funds, formed as part of the IIP. In selecting assets for investment on behalf of the Fund, these will have the potential to generate and sustain employment in Ireland. We look forward to a continued and successful partnership with the DMS team", commented Mr. Wang Jing, Chairman of Hong Kong Delsk Business Co. Ltd, which is part of the Delsk Group.

About DMS

DMS Governance is the worldwide leader in fund governance + risk + compliance representing leading investment funds and managers with assets under management exceeding $350Bn. DMS is a global institutional firm that excels in delivering high-quality services across a diverse range of investment fund structures and strategies. DMS is proud to be the leading independent provider of AIFM, UCITS Management Company and MiFID services to many of the largest institutional investors and asset managers globally.

About Delsk Group

Delsk Group was established in 2008 to help investors, primarily in the Asian market, gain access to overseas investment and immigration projects. Delsk Group is a platform that gathers real estate properties all over the world and partners with firms in the field of immigration, study-abroad consulting, property development and real estate to service high net worth individuals. With over 700 employees globally, Delsk Group has branches across China, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Russia, as well as offices in the USA and across Europe, including Spain, Portugal, Italy and Ireland.

What is the Immigrant Investor Programme?

To support investment in Ireland and to enhance Ireland's position as one of the world's most globalized economies, the Irish Government have created the Immigrant Investor Programme to facilitate investors and business professionals from outside the EU to avail of the opportunities of investing and locating business interests in Ireland. The Immigrant Investor Programme facilitates non-EEA nationals and their families who commit to an approved investment in Ireland to acquire a secure residency status in Ireland. The Programme was established by the Irish Government in 2012 to stimulate productive investment in Ireland and to offer residency in Ireland with its associated advantages to dynamic business professionals with a proven record of success. The ultimate objective of this programme is job creation and facilitating further Irish economic development. (As stated on the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service website).

Media Contact

Alison Sims

Marketing Manager

DMS Governance

(p) +1.345.749.2514 (c) +1.345.325.1776

E: asims@dmsgovernance.com