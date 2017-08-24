

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - An email unearthed by Congressional investigators points to a previously unreported effort to arrange a meeting last year between Trump campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a report from CNN.



Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN top Trump aide Rick Dearborn sent a brief email to campaign officials about an individual who was seeking to connect Trump officials with Putin.



The person was identified as being from 'WV,' which one source said was a reference to West Virginia, although CNN said it is unclear who the individual is, what he or she was seeking, or whether Dearborn even acted on the request.



One source told CNN that Dearborn, who is now President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff, appeared skeptical of the requested meeting.



CNN said Dearborn's name has not been mentioned much as part of the investigation of Russian meddling in the election but noted he served as then-Senator Jeff Sessions' chief of staff as well as a top policy aide on the campaign.



Investigators have questions about whether Dearborn played a role in arranging two meetings between Sessions and then-Russia ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak, CNN said.



Attorney General Sessions' failure to disclose his meetings with Kislyak during his confirmation hearing led to his recusal from the Russia investigation.



Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN the White House would not comment on potentially leaked documents.



