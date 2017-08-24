Einstellung Aufnahme



ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

KYG211601094 BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co. Ltd. 24.08.2017 KYG1267V1005 BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co. Ltd. 25.08.2017 Tausch 1:1

AU000000APY1 Calima Energy Ltd. 24.08.2017 AU000000CE10 Calima Energy Ltd. 25.08.2017 Tausch 1:1

MHY2069P3095 Diana Containerships Inc. 24.08.2017 MHY2069P4085 Diana Containerships Inc. 25.08.2017 Tausch 7:1