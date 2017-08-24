

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - America's weakening image as world power in many nations has taken a toll on the country's once-solid lead over China, the latest survey by a Washington-based global fact tank shows.



According to a Pew Research Center survey spanning 36 countries, the number of nations in which the United States holds a competitive advantage in favorability over China has halved from 25 to 12. Whereas the U.S. once had a 12-point lead over China in terms of a global median, that lead has shrunk in 2017 to 2 points.



Donald Trump's presidency has had a major impact on how the world sees the United States. Trump and many of his key policies are broadly unpopular around the globe, and ratings for the U.S. have declined steeply in many nations. In contrast to the final years of Barack Obama's presidency, the confidence of people in other countries in Trump to do the right thing in international affairs has declined.



China is particularly well-liked in Latin America and the Middle East, while the U.S. fares better in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, the Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey has found.



In six nations - Spain, Mexico, Turkey, Australia, Peru and Senegal - the dynamics between the two superpowers have flipped, with China overtaking the U.S. in favorability.



And the United States' once-significant lead over China in popularity has fallen to a virtual tie in another seven countries - Kenya, Germany, France, Brazil, Sweden, the UK and Canada.



A quarter-century after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia is viewed far less favorably than either the U.S. or China in most of the world. At the same time, the United States' recent steep decline in image has improved Russia's standing.



America's edge over Russia has contracted by more than 20 percentage points in 15 nations for which Pew Research Center has data.



The gap is most striking in Mexico, where the 42-point advantage held by the U.S. over Russia in 2015 is all but gone. Mexicans now view the U.S. and Russia from almost the same distance.



