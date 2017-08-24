Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2017) - SLAM Exploration (TSXV: SXL) (OTC: SLMXF) has acquired additional mineral claims in the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick, Canada. The Bathurst Mining Camp, which occupies a roughly circular area of approximate 70 kilometres diameter in northern New Brunswick, boasts some 46 mineral deposits with well defined tonnage and another 100 mineral occurrences.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "SLAM" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_2ht1zgui/Slam-Exploration-TSXV-SXL-Acquired-Additional-Mineral-Claims-in-the-Bathurst-Mining-Camp-New-Brunswick

Following the new acquisition of the North Rim zinc project, adjacent to the Caribou mine property operated by Trevali Mining, Slam now owns 9 projects covering 22,600 hectares of prospective land in the Bathurst Mining Camp. The company built this portfolio based on a database including airborne and ground geotechnical surveys as well as previous, and in some cases, extensive drilling results compiled from previous exploration work and government sources.

For example, previous drilling in 1997, on the 2,345 hectare North Rim property, recorded a 0.5 metre intercept grading 7.51% zinc, 2.03% lead, 0.16% copper and 40 grams per tonne silver, from a hole that straddled the south boundary of the property.

The 1,376 hectare Satellite property, adjacent to and west of Trevali's Heath Steele Mine property, reported 1.4 metres grading 3.35% zinc, 3.35% lead and 0.3% copper.

In 1983, a 3.8 metre core from the company's 2,572 hectare Lower 44 property, located 20 kilometres south of Trevali's Caribou mine, graded 12.9% zinc, 5.35% lead, 0.78% copper, 70.6 grams per tonne silver and 1.37 grams per tonne gold. Slam has an excavator on this property, and is currently digging a series of trenches to test the strike extent of 3 zones and expand upon positive historic drill results.

Slam's 1,350 hectare Connector property is located between the former producing Brunswick No. 6 and No. 12 mines owned by Glencore. According to a New Brunswick Government report, the value of total historic zinc production from the Bathurst Mining Camp was approximately $27.5 billion in 2005 dollars, with the majority of the production coming from the giant Brunswick No. 12 underground mine. Provincial geological records show that the same volcano-sedimentary strata that control these deposits extend beneath the Connector property.

For more information on these and the company's other properties in the Bathurst Mining Camp, please refer to the company's latest news release.

The company plans to focus on the zinc potential of its mineral claims in the Bathurst Mining Camp, and will continue with preliminary exploration activities to locate historic occurrences and identify drilling targets.

As a project generator company, the portfolio of zinc-lead-silver properties are available for joint venture or earn-in agreements.

The company has a number of other properties, and holds an NSR royalty on the Superjack and Nash Creek zinc-lead-copper-silver deposits. The company has resumed excavation of the Maisie gold vein at its wholly-owned Menneval gold project, where approximately 200 tonnes of additional vein material was excavated and stockpiled. In northwestern Ontario, the company holds 3 significant gold projects.

The shares are trading at $0.04 and with 32.4 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $1.3 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.slamexploration.com, contact Mike Taylor, President and CEO, at 506-623-8960 or email mike@slamexploration.com, or Eugene Beukman CFO, at 604-687-2038, or email ebeukman@pendergroup.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com