Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Analysis & Trends to 2025: Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries & Increasing Trial Units for SCS Placements

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing trial units for scs placements, advancements in spine therapies and new stimulation designs will be developed in the near future such as pseudorandom burst stimulation.

Based on Application, market is divided into arachnoiditis or lumbar adhesive arachnoiditis, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), degenerative disk disease (DDD), failed back syndrome (FBS), multiple back operations, ischemic limb pain, unsuccessful disk surgery and other applications.

By Product, market is segmented into non-rechargeable and rechargeable. End User market is divided into ambulatory surgical units, clinics and hospitals.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

3.1.2 Increasing trial units for SCS placements

3.1.3 Advancements in spine therapies

3.1.4 New stimulation designs will be developed in the near future such as pseudorandom burst stimulation

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Spinal Cord Stimulators Market, By Application

4.1 Arachnoiditis or lumbar adhesive Arachnoiditis

4.2 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

4.3 Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

4.4 Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

4.5 Multiple Back Operations

4.6 Ischemic Limb Pain

4.7 Unsuccessful Disk Surgery

4.8 Other Applications

5 Spinal Cord Stimulators Market, By Product

5.1 Non-Rechargeable

5.2 Rechargeable

6 Spinal Cord Stimulators Market, By End User

6.1 Ambulatory Surgical Units

6.2 Clinics

6.3 Hospitals

7 Spinal Cord Stimulators Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Boston Scientific Corp.

9.2 Codman & Shurtleff, Inc

9.3 IntraPace, Inc

9.4 Medtronic Private Limited Company

9.5 Neuronetics, Inc.

9.6 Nevro Corp

9.7 Nuvectra Corporation

9.8 Saluda Medical PTY Limited

9.9 St Jude Medical LLC

9.10 Stimwave

9.11 Mainstay Medical

