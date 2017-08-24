Barceló Bávaro Announces a New Singles Week to be Celebrated in October

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Barceló Bávaro Beach Adults Only announces a new edition of its successful Singles Week that will take place next October at the resort located on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. Among the programmed activities are pilates classes, dances, theme parties, dance competitions, sports tournaments and yoga classes, for singles who want to enjoy their holidays in company.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/487281/Barcelo_Hotels_Logo.jpg )



From October 8 to 15th a thematic week dedicated entirely to singles will take place in Barceló Bávaro Beach of Punta Cana. A cocktail party will welcome singles from different parts of the world, followed by a special dinner and a 'white party'. Beginning on Monday, the 9th, there will be pilates classes, singles competitions on the beach, special dinners, dance competitions, theme parties, water and sports activities, yoga and karaoke singing, among other activities. Angela Armstrong, marketing and sales manager of Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort, says Singles Week aims to exceed "the expectations of those who have not yet found their love and want to enjoy the company of people with similar hobbies."

"In addition," Angela Armstrong continues, "this type of thematic initiative, such as the Culinary Week, reinforces our policy of making this great resort a special place, not only for those who look for sun and paradisiac beaches but to live a complete experience."

CONTACT: Alfonso López, alopez@3aww.com, +34-626-00-35-71

