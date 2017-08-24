Automated Border Control Market Worth USD 1,577.7 Million by 2023

PUNE, India, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Automated Border Control Market by Solution Type (ABC e-Gate and ABC Kiosk), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services (Installation and Maintenance)), Application (Airport, Land Port, and Seaport), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is expected to be worth USD 1,577.7 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.45% between 2017 and 2023. The ABC market has a huge potential across various applications, such as airports, land ports, and seaports. The major factors driving the ABC market across the world are increasing passenger travel, rising security concerns, and enhanced traveler convenience in the border crossing process.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse88 Market Data Tables and50 Figures spread through164Pages and in-depth TOC on"Automated Border Control Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automated-border-control-market-24899883.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Market for ABC e-gate expected to grow at higher CAGR between 2017 and 2023

The market for e-gate is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2017 and 2023. e-gate installation has helped border crossing authorities process large number of passengers and has enhanced security. Passenger traffic is more at airports than at land ports and seaports.

ABC market for seaport application expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023

The ABC market for seaport application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. This growth can be attributed to strengthened border integrity and increased passenger traffic at seaports globally. As per the Australian Government Department of Immigration and Border Protection, more than 35 million passengers travel through Australia's major airports and seaports every year, and the number of travelers at seaports is expected to double in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=24899883

ABC market for software component expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023

Software component in the ABC ensures efficiency and performance of biometric and document recognition database algorithms, along with risk assessment for travelers. The higher growth rate of the software component in the ABC market is owing to the increasing need for automation service to optimize efficiency at airports, land ports, and seaports.

Currently, Europe leads ABC market in terms of market size

Europe is currently leading the ABC market and is projected to be in a leading position for the next few years owing to the high adoption of ABC. The growth of the ABC market in Europe is because of high government funding and support, the presence of leading players, and strong technical base.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=24899883

The major driving factor for the market growth in Europe is the presence of prominent vendors of ABC OT-Morpho (France), secunet Security Networks (Germany), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Arjo Systems (France), IER SAS (France), and Cognitec Systems (Germany), among others.



Browse Related Reports

Border Security System Market by Environment (Ground, Aerial, Naval), System (Laser, Radar, Camera, Wide Band Wireless Communication, Perimeter Intrusion, Unmanned Vehicles, C2C, Biometric Systems), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/border-security-system-market-103309188.html

Access Control Market by Component (Hardware (Card-Based Readers, Biometric Readers, Electronic Locks, Controllers, and Others) and Software), Service (Installation, Maintenance, and ACaaS), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/access-control-market-164562182.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets