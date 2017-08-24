SleepRate and The Sleep Council Call on Employers to Sign up to the 'Global Sleep Fix' Challenge this September

SleepRate, a company that helps improve sleep for better health, announced today to employers its Global Sleep Fix challenge. The month-long, world-wide campaign offers free access to SleepRate's sleep improvement technology, and companies are being encouraged to 'sign-up' to help their employees better understand and then take the steps needed to improve their sleep. Better quality sleep has been shown to improve levels of absenteeism, presenteeism and work productivity, and employees are increasingly looking at sleep alongside nutrition and fitness as a key component in their wellness programs.

During 'Global Sleep Fix', people can download the SleepRate app for free and use it for 12 months. They will receive a personalised sleep evaluation report to better understand sleep patterns and uncover any previously unknown sleep issues, provided that sleep is tracked for a minimum of three nights within a 7-day period.

'Global Sleep Fix' will launch on 5th September, and run through to 3rd October

Free access to sleep improvement technology from SleepRate

Free access to resources for companies who want to support their staff in joining the 'Global Sleep Fix' Challenge

The mission is to improve sleep, health and productivity

It is now well recognized that lack of sleep has been linked to heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and has even been related to a decrease in a person's lifespan1. Poor sleep not only affects people's health2, it also makes it harder to concentrate3, reduces productivity4, and effects mood5 diminishing people's ability to get on with those around them at home and at work. In fact, Harvard University have found that people's ability to learn decreases significantly after a poor night's sleep due to a diminished ability to retain information, which is important while at work, education or while running daily errands6

'Global Sleep Fix' is a campaign focused on improving people's sleep.

Dr Anda Baharav, Founder and Chief Scientist of SleepRate explains,

"Many employers have woken up to the fact that the best way to address issues such as absenteeism and productivity in the work place is by investing in programs that improve health wellbeing, offering perks such as subsidised gym membership or offering emotional counseling. However, the importance of good quality sleep is often missed.

There are simple changes we can make to help our sleep, from keeping more regular bed-time and waking hours to understanding triggers that lead to poor quality sleep. Employers need to take sleep as seriously as the health problems of their employees, and ensure they are doing what they can to support their staff."

Dr. Baharav has collaborated with Stanford University's Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBTI) to develop a comprehensive sleep app SleepRate, based on state-of-the-art protocols and content Licensed from Stanford University, to help everyone get a better night's sleep. SleepRate goes beyond the conventional sleep apps on the market, as it not only analyses measured and perceived sleep patterns and problems, it also simultaneously creates a step by step action plan and guide on how to improve a person's sleep. SleepRate is calling on everyone to take the necessary steps to a better night's sleep by joining up to 'Global Sleep Fix' SleepRate are making the app available free of charge (usually £86.99).

Lisa Artis, of The Sleep Council, calls on employers and people to get involved "It is widely recognised that lack of sleep can affect employee productivity and wellbeing. In today's modern life there are even more distractions, from social media and games on our phones last thing at night to the pull of watching the next pre-recorded Game of Thrones episode, as we can't wait to find out what happens next. We don't really think about the long-term consequences. Here at The Sleep Council we are fully behind the Global Sleep Fix Challenge, supporting our Sleeptember initiative. We would encourage employers to join Global Sleep Fix and everyone to get involved to get a better night's sleep. Who doesn't want to sleep better?"

To join 'Global Sleep Fix' and gain access free for 12 months, please visit www.globalsleepfix.com.

"For years we have known how important sleep is for our health, wellbeing and overall productivity, but sadly millions of people around the world continue to get insufficient or poor-quality sleep. The team at SleepRate is committed to changing this frightening reality. I am hopeful many employers recognise the importance of sleep for their employees health and productivity and support their staff by signing up to Global Sleep Fix to encourage getting a better night's sleep" said Dr. Britney Blair, Stanford University School of Medicine, USA.

How Can Employers Get Involved in the 'Global Sleep Fix' Challenge?

Download the posters and company materials

Top Tips compendium that can be used on your workplace intranet site

Distribute via email news about the launch of 'Global Sleep Fix' on 5 th September (template email provided) to their employees

September (template email provided) to their employees Set up your own 'Challenge' either between teams in the workplace or even some of your main competitors for fun

Track improvements in your company's sleep

'Global Sleep Fix' is calling on employers to support their staff in getting a better night's sleep. SleepRate have added a workplace component to 'Global Sleep Fix'. Working directly with the human resources departments, they aim to drive awareness around the importance of quality sleep and work place satisfaction and performance. To get your workplace involved, visit http://www.globalsleepfix.com/enterprise and enter a workplace email, following which you will receive a free business kit from 25th August.

Notes to Editors:

About SleepRate*

Based in Sunnyvale, California and Petach Tikva, Israel, SleepRate was founded and is led by leading professionals in sleep medicine who have developed a patented way to harness the power of sleep, enabling people to achieve the ultimate in Sleep-Life Balance, including improved fitness, boosted productivity, optimal weight loss and management, improved overall health, and a greater sense of well-being in their lives. The company's mission: improve sleep to improve lives so more and more people can wake up to success every day.

