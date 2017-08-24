Technavio's latest report on the global maritime anti-piracy systems marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005071/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global maritime anti-piracy systems market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This increase in shipping traffic exerts a considerable pressure maritime security to secure nations against piracy, crime, and terrorism. Maritime illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, illegal fishing, illegal immigration, and weapon movement are constantly on the rise. There has been a significant increase in piracy and hostile maritime incidents (robbery and hijacks), where pirates rob ships and fishing vessels and subsequently, sell the commodities in the black market.

Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on homeland securitysector, says, "Sea routes, like the Straits of Hormuz, Malacca, and the Gulf of Aden are geographically constrained, and the vessels passing through them face significant challenges while combating piracy. The coast of Somalia poses a major concern with regards to the sophistication of weapon use and the frequency of pirate attacks."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global maritime anti-piracy systems marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Deployment of drones for anti-piracy missions

Emergence of smart anti-piracy system

Increasing installation of Scanjet anti-piracy solutions

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Deployment of drones for anti-piracy missions

Drones with surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities are being deployed for tracking pirate activities along the coastlines. These drones can act as deterrents as well as reactionary forces against armed maritime pirates. Drones are being used owing to their stealth feature. They have reduced the risk of exposure and can operate in areas that are difficult for humans to reach.

"The UAS is specifically designed for maritime applications and requires two operators to operate the UAS. It will provide the navies with maritime intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance capabilities. Skylark C is suitable for day-night monitoring in diverse weather conditions," according to Moutushi

Emergence of smart anti-piracy system

Anti-piracy systems have evolved to become more modular, offering specific solutions based on the type of vessel to be protected. These solutions offer scalable non-lethal responses for protecting the crew, cargo, and the vessel from piracy. They also incorporate advanced electronic systems to initiate automatic responses during threat situations.

BlueDome is a smart anti-piracy system developed by Safran Electronics Defense. The system offers protection for military and commercial vessels, like Superyachts; container vessels; floating production, storage, and offloading vessels; cruise vessels; and tankers.

Increasing installation of Scanjet anti-piracy solutions

The use of water cannons for anti-piracy is becoming very common. These systems are especially being used to fight Somali pirates. The water cannons can shoot high-pressure water over several meters. This is useful to blow away pirates when they try to climb ships or even when the pirate boats approach ships. The water cannons can be remotely operated to stay safe in case the pirates open fire.

The SCR 360 APR water cannon marine protection system (MPS) is a product offered by Scanjet Marine. The system is made up of three main parts a cannon gun unit, a turbine-powered drive, and a mounting bracket. The system is increasingly being deployed on tankers, car carriers, and passenger ships.

The key vendors are as follows:

A.ST.I.M

CONTROP Precision Technologies

LRAD

SAFRAN Group

Browse Related Reports:

Global Territorial Border and Coastal Surveillance System Market 2017-2021

Global Balancing Scooter Market for Law Enforcement and Security 2017- 2021

Global Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005071/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com