Systemair AB: Announcement from Systemair AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2017

Press Release, 24 August 2017

Systemair (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) held its Annual General Meeting on August 24, 2017 in the Systemair Expo in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden. The Meeting voted in favour of the Board's proposal in all suggestions.

The most important decisions main content was:

Dividend

The Board's proposal of a dividend of SEK 2.00 (2.00) per share was approved by the meeting. The record date for dividend was determined Monday, August 28 2017. The dividend will be paid through Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, 31 August 2017.

The Board

The meeting followed the Nomination Committee's proposal and re-elected Carina Andersson, Gerald Engström, Svein Nilsen, Patrik Nolåker and the new election of Hans Peter Fuchs as board members.

Hans Peter Fuchs was born in 1961 and holds a degree in economics from Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz. Hans Peter has been CFO for ebm-papst Group since 2008 and has previously held senior positions in Atmel, a semiconductor manufacturer. Gerald Engström was elected chairman.

Proposed fees for the board and audit committee

The meeting resolved that the total of fees paid to the Board shall remain unchanged at SEK 2,250,000 (2,250,000), of which SEK 550,000 (550,000) should be payable to the Chairman and SEK 275,000 (275,000) to each of the directors elected at the AGM. In addition, an extra fee of SEK 600,000 (600,000) was decided for the Chairman as remuneration for work on the Company's acquisition and investor matters.

For further information, please contact:

Gerald Engström, chairman of the board, + 46 222 44 001, + 46 70 519 00 01

Roland Kasper, CEO, +46 222 440 13, +46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 222 440 09, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com (http://www.systemair.com)

Note: The information in this press release is information that Systemair AB is required to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. Swedish and English versions of this information have been submitted for publication at 17.00 am on 24 August 2017.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 6.9 billion in financial year 2016/17 and currently employs about 5,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 15 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

Pressrelease_Systemair_AGM_2017_GB (http://hugin.info/138279/R/2129171/813246.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Systemair AB via Globenewswire

