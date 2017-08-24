The "Fresh Food Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The fresh food packaging market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.82% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Fresh Food Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing demand for sustainable packaging. Sustainability and eco-friendliness of fresh food packaging products are expected to gain an increased demand during the forecast period. Vendors are expanding their R&D investment and activities for developing the packaging materials that possess resistance toward heat, moisture, and friction. Sustainable packaging products are also recyclable and eco-friendly. The emergence of biodegradable plastics that are easily decomposable by microorganisms when compared with conventional plastics packaging reduces their toxic effect on the environment and are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Frozen food packaging products are more sustainable than other forms of packaging as energy consumption during their production is much lower
Key vendors
- Amcor
- Bemis Company
- Graphic Packaging International
- Sealed Air
- Smurfit Kappa Group
Other prominent vendors
- Anchor Packaging
- BALL
- Berry Plastics Group
- COVERIS
- Interflex Group
- International Paper
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01:Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Appendix
