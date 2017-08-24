The "Fresh Food Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The fresh food packaging market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.82% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Fresh Food Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing demand for sustainable packaging. Sustainability and eco-friendliness of fresh food packaging products are expected to gain an increased demand during the forecast period. Vendors are expanding their R&D investment and activities for developing the packaging materials that possess resistance toward heat, moisture, and friction. Sustainable packaging products are also recyclable and eco-friendly. The emergence of biodegradable plastics that are easily decomposable by microorganisms when compared with conventional plastics packaging reduces their toxic effect on the environment and are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Frozen food packaging products are more sustainable than other forms of packaging as energy consumption during their production is much lower

Key vendors

Amcor

Bemis Company

Graphic Packaging International

Sealed Air

Smurfit Kappa Group

Other prominent vendors

Anchor Packaging

BALL

Berry Plastics Group

COVERIS

Interflex Group

International Paper

Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01:Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4nzv5q/fresh_foo

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005861/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Food Packaging