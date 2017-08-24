Global Nickel Alloys Market Analysis & Trends to 2025: Rising Demand from the Aerospace & Defense & Growing Oil & Gas Exploration Activities

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nickel Alloys Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Nickel Alloys market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $17.82 billion by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapidly growing sectors of the industry, rising demand from the aerospace & defense, growing oil & gas exploration activities and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on function the market is categorized into high performance alloys, corrosion resistant alloys, electronic alloys and heat resistant alloys.

By end- user industry the market is segmented by aerospace & defense, chemical, oil & gas, electrical & electronics, energy & power, automotive and other end users.

Furthermore aerospace & defense is divided into aircraft engines and defense equipment. Chemical is segmented into chemical reactors, heat exchangers, pressure vessels and other chemicals. Electrical & Electronics is categorized into precision measurement instruments and electrical & electronic device and components.

Energy & Power is segregated into nuclear power plant components and power plants components. Automotive is segmented by exhaust valves, turbocharger and other parts and components.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview 3.1 Current Trends 3.1.1 Rapidly Growing Sectors of the Industry 3.1.2 Rising Demand from the Aerospace & Defense sector 3.1.3 Growing Oil & Gas Exploration Activities 3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunites 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Constraints 3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Global Nickel Alloys Market, By Function

4.1 High Performance Alloys

4.2 Corrosion Resistant Alloys

4.3 Electronic Alloys

4.4 Heat Resistant Alloys

5 Global Nickel Alloys Market, By End User5.1 Aerospace & Defense5.1.1.1 Aircraft Engines5.1.1.2 Defense Equipment5.2 Chemical5.2.1.1 Chemical Reactors5.2.1.2 Heat Exchangers5.2.1.3 Pressure Vessels5.2.1.4 Other Chemicals5.3 Oil & Gas5.3.1.1 Pipeline5.3.1.2 Separators5.3.1.3 Scrubbers5.3.1.4 Pumps5.3.1.5 Other end uses5.4 Electrical & Electronics5.4.1.1 Precision Measurement Instruments5.4.1.2 Electrical & Electronic Device and Components5.5 Energy & Power5.5.1.1 Nuclear Power Plant Components5.5.1.2 Power Plants Components5.6 Automotive5.6.1.1 Exhaust Valves5.6.1.2 Turbocharger5.6.1.3 Other Parts and Components5.7 Other end users5.7.1 Other end users Market forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6 Global Nikel Alloys Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities 7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements 7.3 Product Launch & Expansions 7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation

8.2 Sandvik Materials Technology Ab

8.3 Haynes International Inc.

8.4 VDM Metals GmbH

8.5 Precision Castparts Corporation

8.6 Aperam S.A.

8.7 Thyssenkrupp AG

8.8 Kennametal Inc.

8.9 Ametek Inc

8.10 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

8.11 Rolled Alloys Inc.

8.12 Cogne Acciai Speciali S.P.A.

8.13 Erasteel

8.14 Columbia Metals Ltd.

8.15 WaLLColmonoy Corporation

8.16 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.

8.17 JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd.

8.18 Aerospace Alloys Inc.

8.19 Neonickel

8.20 Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

