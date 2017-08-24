Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal military augmented reality (AR) headgear marketreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio expects that the global military AR headgear market will post a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Head-worn AR systems have already captured the entertainment industry and are now gaining interest in the military sector for training purposes and actual mission operations. Modern wearable simulators are much more powerful and cost effective than the traditional laptop training devices.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global military AR headgear market has fewer multinational and regional suppliers offering heterogeneous products and services. As the market is in its prototype phase, the vendors are obliged to compete based on innovative technologies and upgrading of the existing models, quality, and reliability.

"As the market is evolving with newer technologies and models in line with the evolving battlefield requirements, vendors in APAC have the opportunity to come up with cheaper product offerings that are innovative and high on the technical front. The market is cyclical in nature, and the demand for military AR headgears are directly proportional to the increase or decrease in defense spending," says Moutushi Saha, a lead defense research analyst from Technavio

The rising interest of militaries to equip their soldiers with up-to-date smart devices will indirectly contribute to the growth of the market, and vendors can experience a considerable rise in the demand for their products and services. Simultaneously, falling economic conditions in many regions and countries can have a significant adverse effect on the growth of the market.

Top five AR headgear market vendors

Applied Research Associates (ARA)

ARA is involved in producing virtual battlefield exercise models that are increasingly being used by the police, defense, and emergency responders. The exercise models are used to train personnel on disaster situations and event scenarios and to simulate evacuation routes during homeland defense training.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems is a global aerospace, security, and defense company. It offers a wide range of products and security solutions including military communication systems, surveillance capabilities, commercial digital engine and flight controls, unmanned air systems, munitions facilities management, ship repair services, defense information systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems partnered with Rockwell Collins for the development of Rockwell Collins's F-35 Gen III HMDS. Apart from the navigational and targeting information shown in a combat aircraft's heads-up display, the HMDS also includes aspects of virtual reality, allowing the pilot to look through the plane.

Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins offers products and services across six different sectors commercial aviation, business aviation, defense and government, airports, rail, and civil infrastructure. It also markets electronic communications, aviation systems, and avionics for aerospace and defense industries across the globe.

Thales Group

Thales is involved in the production, development of aerospace products, solutions, and commercialization. Thales has been one among the pioneers in military simulation and training equipment. The company in 2011 at Paris Air Show 2011 introduced its high-performance TopOwl HMSD featuring AR.

