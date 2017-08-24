

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) reported a loss for the second quarter that narrowed from last year and said it will close 28 Kmart stores later this year. Shares of the department store chain are gaining more than 8 percent in the regular trading session.



For the second quarter, net loss attributable to Sears shareholders narrowed to $251 million or $2.34 per share from $395 million or $3.70 per share in the year-ago period.



Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter was $1.16 per share, compared to loss of $2.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues for the quarter declined 22.8 percent to $4.37 billion from $5.66 billion in the prior-year period.



According to Sears, the closure of stores contributed to approximately $770 million of the decline in revenue for the quarter. In addition, reductions in the number of pharmacies in open stores as well as the reduction in consumer electronics assortment continued to contribute to overall sales decline.



Comparable store sales for the quarter declined 11.5 percent. Kmart comparable store sales decreased 9.4 percent, while Sears comparable store sales declined 13.2 percent.



Sears noted that the retail environment remained challenging, with continued softness in store traffic and elevated price competition. However, the company said it was encouraged that the month of July was the best month of the quarter in terms of comparable store sales performance.



The retailer said that so far in fiscal year 2017, it has closed about 180 stores previously announced for closure. It expects to close an additional 150 stores by the end of the third quarter of 2017.



In addition, Sears said that later today, it will notify associates at 28 Kmart stores about closure of these stores later this year.



Sears is also continuing to explore opportunities for its Kenmore and DieHard brands, as well as its Sears Home Services and Sears Auto Center businesses by evaluating potential partnerships or other transactions that could expand distribution of the brands and service offerings to realize significant growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX