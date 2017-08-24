IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) has announced a new Machine and Deep Learning Specialized Studies Program for the Fall 2017 quarter. Machine Learning is a form of data analysis and is often described as the current state of the art of Artificial Intelligence providing practical tools and processes that businesses are using to remain competitive and society is using to improve the way we live. Deep Learning is a self-improving process that focuses on those Machine Learning tools that mimic human thought processes. Advances in Machine Learning and Deep Learning are helping to solve a very broad variety of problems including logistics, business process optimization, customer service, and health care.

This program is intended for professionals in a variety of industries and job functions who are looking to help their organization leverage the massive amounts of diverse data they collect and develop self-improving systems that allow their organization the ability to compete in the global market place. A free webinar on Machine Learning will be offered on September 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PDT.

"By 2020, IT departments will be monitoring 50 times more data than they are today," said Dave Dimas, Ph.D., director of engineering, sciences and information technology programs at UC Irvine DCE. "This tidal wave of data has driven unprecedented demand for those with the skills required to manage and leverage these very large data sets into a competitive advantage for their organizations."

Specific job titles that would benefit from this program include: Marketing, Sales, Business Analysts, Data Engineers, Data Analysts, Computer Scientists, Database Administrators, Researchers, Statisticians, and those professionals looking to broaden their skills in this high-demand field while leveraging their unique domain expertise. The first course in the program is Tools and Techniques for Machine Learning. In this course, participants will cover the tools and techniques that are currently associated with the discipline of machine learning. They will start by exploring the field of machine learning and then gradually delve into practical examples of how to leverage machine learning algorithms to derive insights from big data. Once participants have attained practical exposure to utilizing machine learning algorithms, they will use visualization capabilities to surface the output generated by the machine learning algorithms. Finally, participants will explore the field of deep learning and understand how it differs from machine learning.

To register for the webinar please visit here to reserve your space. For more information on the Machine and Deep Learning Specialized Studies program please visit here or call (949) 824-3413.

