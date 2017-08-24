JUST LOANS PLC / Ad hoc: The Just Loans Group Plc . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TheJust Loans Group Plc

Acquisition of PWE Holdings Plc ("PWE") 24 August 2017

Just Loans Finance Loans & Investments Plc ("JFLI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Just Loans Group Plc and formerly a minority shareholder and principal funder in PWE has acquired the shares from two of the original founders for an undisclosed sum. JFLI now owns 77.5% of PWE Holdings Plc.

Simon Wright and Paul Hale previously directors of PWE have both resigned as directors and departed from the company and a new CEO is to be appointed with effect from September 1st.

John Davies and Robert Boot, directors of JLFI and The Just Loans Group Plc were voted onto the Board of PWE earlier this month.

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Davies

Director

1 Charterhouse Mews

London EC1M 6BB

Email: John@thejust-group.com

Corporate Advisor

Jon Isaacs, Nick Michaels

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

www.alfredhenry.com

Tel: 020 7251 3762