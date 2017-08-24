JUST LOANS PLC / Ad hoc: The Just Loans Group Plc . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Just Loans Finance Loans & Investments Plc ("JFLI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Just Loans Group Plc and formerly a minority shareholder and principal funder in PWE has acquired the shares from two of the original founders for an undisclosed sum. JFLI now owns 77.5% of PWE Holdings Plc.
Simon Wright and Paul Hale previously directors of PWE have both resigned as directors and departed from the company and a new CEO is to be appointed with effect from September 1st.
John Davies and Robert Boot, directors of JLFI and The Just Loans Group Plc were voted onto the Board of PWE earlier this month.
