TROY, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Dimensional Dental, a premier dental support organization, today announced an affiliation with four Dental Arts offices located in New Jersey and New York. This affiliation marks a significant milestone as Dimensional Dental adds its first New York location and establishes an entirely new market and patient base for the organization. Dr. Marc Liechtung, Chairman of US Dental Arts Inc. and Inventor of Snap Smile, will now serve as Dimensional Dental's Chief Clinical Officer. The newly-affiliated offices are located at:

Old Bridge Dental Arts, 30 State Hwy. 18 North, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Kearny Dental Arts, 837 Kearny Ave., Kearny, NJ 07032

Dental Arts of Wemrock, 503 Stillwells Corner Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Dental Arts of Brooklyn, 2102 Bay Ridge Pkwy., Brooklyn, NY 11229

"Dimensional Dental's further expansion in New Jersey and into New York is a meaningful step forward for the organization," said Dr. Marc Liechtung, Chief Clinical Officer of Dimensional Dental. "As CCO, I look forward to establishing clinical leadership, developing clinician mentor programs, and improving doctor retention. This position will help ensure that Dimensional continues to employ best practices across both training and treatment."

Dimensional Dental will now have 44 offices between Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The affiliation with Dental Arts will further expand Dimensional Dental's patient care footprint and team, adding nearly 50 new talented professionals to its network.

"Dimensional Dental takes pride in working with the most qualified and committed dental practices," said Vito Dacchille, CEO of Dimensional Dental. "The affiliation with Dental Arts and addition of Dr. Liechtung as Chief Clinical Officer will create a more doctor-centric approach that fosters growth for our clinicians across the country. He will play a key role in future business development using his clinical knowledge and vision for growing practices of all levels."

About Dental Arts

Dental Arts dental practice provides you with expert dentists specializing in general, cosmetic, restorative and implant dentistry. Led by Dr. Marc Liechtung D.M.D., Dental Arts has been proudly serving the community for 25 years. Learn more about Dental Arts by visiting www.oldbridgedentalarts.com.

About Dimensional Dental

Dimensional Dental is a leading dental support organization (DSO) with 44 supported offices throughout Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. For more than 30 years, Dimensional Dental has been building smiles and enhancing lives of families with full-service dental care. With a focus on the patient experience and quality care, Dimensional continues to show that a dentist-led approach is a sustainable model in helping its affiliates succeed. For more information, visit www.dimensionaldental.com.

