Global Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - $181 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

The Global Mobile Health (mHealth) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 33.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $181.52 billion by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategie for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising focus on personalized medicine, increasing usage of tablets across the world and rising prevalence of lifestyle disorder.



Scope of the Report



Based on services the market is categorized into prevention, diagnosis services, wellness and healthcare system strengthening solutions, monitoring services and treatment.

Depending on the application the market is segmented by respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, diabetes and other applications.

Based on device type the market is categorized into sport & fitness apps and monitoring devices. Sport & fitness apps segment is further sub segmented into weight loss, exercise and other sport & fitness apps. Monitoring devices segment is further sub segmented into neurological monitoring, blood glucose monitoring, body & temperature monitoring, hemodynamic monitoring, remote patient monitoring, cardiac monitoring and respiratory monitoring.

By stakeholders, market is segregated by healthcare providers, mobile operators, application players and device vendors.

Based on technology the market is categorized into RFID, zigbee, Z-wave, 3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, ethernet and other technologies.

Based on end user the market is categorized into Home healthcare, hospitals/clinics and other end users.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview 3.1 Current Trends 3.1.1 Rising focus on personalized medicine 3.1.2 Increasing usage of tablets across the world 3.1.3 Rising prevalence of lifestyle disorder 3.1.4 Recent technological developments in Mobile Health (mHealth) 3.1.5 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Constraints 3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Mobile Health (mHealth) Market, By Services

4.1 Prevention

4.2 Diagnosis services

4.3 Wellness and healthcare system strengthening solutions

4.4 Monitoring services

4.5 Treatment

5 Mobile Health (mHealth) Market, By Application5.1 Respiratory diseases5.2 Cardiovascular diseases5.3 Neurological diseases5.4 Diabetes5.5 Other Applications

6 Mobile Health (mHealth) Market, By Device Type

6.1 Sport & Fitness Apps

6.1.1.1 Weight Loss

6.1.1.2 Exercise

6.1.1.3 Other Sport & Fitness Apps

6.2 Monitoring Devices

6.2.1.1 Neurological Monitoring

6.2.1.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring

6.2.1.3 Body & Temperature Monitoring

6.2.1.4 Hemodynamic Monitoring

6.2.1.5 Remote Patient Monitoring

6.2.1.6 Cardiac Monitoring

6.2.1.7 Respiratory Monitoring

7 Mobile Health (mHealth) Market, By Stakeholders7.1 Healthcare Providers7.2 Mobile Operators7.3 Application Players7.4 Device Vendors

8 Mobile Health (mHealth) Market, By Technology

8.1 RFID

8.2 Zigbee

8.3 Z-Wave

8.4 3G/4G/5G

8.5 Wi-Fi

8.6 Ethernet

8.7 Other Technologies

9 Mobile Health (mHealth) Market, By End User9.1 Home Healthcare9.2 Hospitals/Clinics9.3 Other End Users9.3.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

10 Mobile Health (mHealth) Market, By Geography

11 Key Player Activities 11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers 11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 11.3 Product Launch & Expansions 11.4 Other Activities

12 Leading Companies

12.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

12.2 Boston Scientific

12.3 Philips Healthcare

12.4 Johnson & Johnson

12.5 AT&T Inc.

12.6 Vodafone

12.7 Sanofi

12.8 LifeWatch AG

12.9 Medtronic, Inc.

12.10 Masimo Corporation

12.11 Omron Healthcare

12.12 Apple

12.13 Bayer Healthcare

12.14 Cerner Corporation

12.15 Ihealth Lab, Inc.



