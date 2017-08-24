3D Radar Market Worth 1,775.0 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "3D Radar Market by Frequency Band (C/S/X Band, L Band, E/F Band, Others), Range (Long, Medium, Short), Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is projected to grow from USD 702.8 Million in 2017 to USD 1,775.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 20.36% from 2017 to 2022.



3D multifunctional radar is gradually replacing the traditional 2D radar used at airports as 3D radar provides accurate information about the position of the aircraft as well as flight height even in extreme weather conditions. Thus, the increasing deployment of different types of 3D radar at airports is expected to drive the growth of 3D radar market between 2017 and 2022.

Based on the frequency band, the C/S/X band segment is expected to lead the 3D radar market during the forecast period. The C-band radar is primarily used as a satellite transponder for long-range tracking . It is also used in several military applications such as battlefield surveillance. The C-band radar provides better accuracy and resolution as compared to other types of radar. High frequencies such as C-band frequencies are normally affected by adverse weather conditions, which, in turn, influence the performance of the radar.

Based on the range, the medium range segment of the 3D radar market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing use of medium range 3D radar in defense applications. The medium range 3D radar provides real-time information for surveillance purposes without depending on high pulse systems. This radar is also capable of exchanging information in real-time, thereby enabling missile guidance, object mapping, and ground surveillance activities for defense forces.

Based on the platform, the ground segment of the 3D radar market is projected to grow the highest growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to increased use of ground-based 3D radar in wars to provide real-time information. Situational awareness, threat evaluation, and tactical ballistic missile surveillance are some of the key applications of ground-based 3D radar.

The North American region is expected to lead the 3D radar market during the forecast period. The growth of the North America 3D radar market can be attributed to the increased demand for radar systems in surveillance activities. In addition, the military forces of the US are currently involved in replacing their legacy radar systems with highly advanced 3D radar systems, which is also fueling the growth of the 3D radar market in the region.

Major companies profiled in the 3D radar market report are Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Thales Group (France), and Airbus Defense and Space (US), etc.

