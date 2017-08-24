CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Quorum Information Technologies (TSX VENTURE: QIS) announced today that it has completed testing and certification of its service inspection and quoting tools with General Motors under the GM DTAP Service Lane category. XSELLERATOR is one of only four (4) systems that are certified at the highest "Platinum" level for use by General Motors dealers. Quorum will pilot the "Platinum" level service inspection and quoting tools in September with a group of GM US dealers and we plan to have the tools available in October for all GM US dealerships that sign up for the program.

Quorum's Dealership Management System (DMS) includes a full suite of service tools embedded right within the DMS. The functionality covers the spectrum of a dealership's interaction with a service customer - from appointments to recommended maintenance, service advisor walk-around inspections, technician inspections and quoting. These features are often separate add-on components or software with many other DMS providers and third-party software vendors.

General Motors has certified and recommends Quorum's service lane tools and integration with GM's Service Workbench for its dealerships. In fact, GM is currently offering incentives to its dealerships in the US for using these tools. At this time the initial set-up cost is eligible for reimbursement under the GM IMR program for its dealerships and they are offering an additional monthly cash incentive for adoption and use of Quorum's tools.

Dan Ichelson, Quorum's VP - Product and Operations stated, "A part of our core philosophy is to provide a complete integrated system for dealerships to avoid costly add-ons or additional software. Further, we focus our efforts on features and functions that truly drive revenue and enhance customer satisfaction for dealerships. We are proud to have been recognized by GM under the DTAP Service Lane program as one of the few systems that meets their stringent requirements for providing the best customer service available. And, we applaud their initiative to incentivize dealerships to take advantage of these tools."

To request additional information, please contact Quorum's Customer Solutions Group at 877-770-0036 extension 520, or CustomerSolutions@QuorumDMS.com.

About Quorum

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its dealership and customer management system, XSELLERATOR. Quorum offers the system to franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships in Canada and the United States. XSELLERATOR automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. The system includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as customer relationship management (CRM) and service inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft partner and XSELLERATOR is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Mark Allen

403-777-0036

AllenM@QuorumDMS.com



