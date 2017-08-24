Technavio analysts forecast the global organic snacks marketto grow at a staggering CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global organic snacks marketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The global organic snacks market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to various factors related to favorable market conditions and consumer behavior, such as the availability of organic snacks in retail outlets and increasing number of organic snack manufacturers. Consumers are increasingly becoming more concerned about health and nutrition aspects of food.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global organic snacks market:

Growing desire to consume healthy snacks

Better incentives for farmers to adopt organic farming

Growing presence of private-labels and organized retailing

Growing desire to consume healthy snacks

The demand for organic snacks is driven by the increase in health-conscious consumers. During the past few years, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people having health problems, such as cardiovascular diseases; diabetes; and obesity. People are aware of the harmful effect of non-organic/regular snacks. Therefore, consumers have turned health-conscious and started to prefer products prepared without artificial colorants, flavors, and other unhealthy food additives.

Atul Kumar, a lead food research analyst at Technavio, says, "Consumers are opting for organic food products worldwide. They read labels before purchasing food products. Consumers believe that organic F&B provides better nutritional benefits compared to regular F&B, as they are free from chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides. Consumers are aware of the environmental impacts of conventional agriculture. Hence, organic snacks are considered the healthiest snack option."

Better incentives for farmers to adopt organic farming

The organic farming is one of the factors behind the increasing demand for organic snacks. Organic food is produced without the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals. Organic raw materials are cultivated in small family-run farms on a fertile land. Farmers also follow crop rotation method. Many government policies fund farmers and motivate them into organic farming.

"Moreover, organic farming has a social benefit attached to it, as it supports small farmers and animal welfare by preserving family farms. Financing of the farm is a major challenge to the farmer. Stonyfield Farms and Organic Valley are sponsoring dairy farmers to adopt organic farming. This will result in less pressure, with respect to financing, as input cost and net profit tend to increase in organic farming compared to conventional farming," adds Atul

Growing presence of private-labels and organized retailing

Private-label products are one of the growth drivers in the global organic snacks due to the increasing consumer demand for cost-effective products. A sizable percentage of the growth of private-label brands is due to the consolidation and expansion of the retail sector. Different companies are planning to manufacture organic snacks and sell them through the major retailers in the market.

Retail is proving to be advantageous for the global organic snacks market. The growing presence of organic food products in organized retail stores is another important factor leading to their increased sales.

Top vendors:

Conagra Brands

General Mills

Hormel Foods

Newman's Own

THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY

