Gamescom 2017 officially opened to eager crowds on August 23rd. With the theme of "Gaming with Wings", YOOZOO Games is attending Gamescom this year to promote Legacy of Discord Furious Wings, League of Angels Paradise Land and other mobile titles. Meanwhile, YOOZOO has invited visual artist Colette Miller to bring her Angel Wings Project to Gamescom for a joint charity event.

Legacy of Discord Furious Wings has built a global reputation as the top mobile ARPG in Europe and the Americas. With LOD taking the main stage this year at Gamescom, YOOZOO Games has prepared game kiosks, cosplay shows and game merchandise like LOD spinners and T-shirts, to create an exciting and rewarding atmosphere for attendees.

The booth, which adopts an open design, showcases a stage with huge wings spanning out. The back wall of the stage features a pair of Angel Wings painted by famous visual artist Colette Miller, creator of the Global Angel Wings Project that has garnered love and attention around the world. For the charity event that is running both online and offline from August 15th to the 26th, YOOZOO will donate $0.99 to the Disabled People's International organization for every Angel Wings earned by players in LOD, as well as for every Angel Wings-related post made on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag SpreadyourAngelWings and @legacyofdiscordfw, while @mentioning three friends. As the first cooperation between the game and an artist, the charity event has been receiving great feedback at Gamescom.

Gamescom is the largest game exhibition in Europe. This is the second year that YOOZOO Games is attending the show, one year after acquiring European publishing giant Bigpoint. By strengthening its overseas development and publishing network, YOOZOO seeks to reach even more gamers in the global market.

About YOOZOO Games (SZ.002174)

YOOZOO Games, formerly Youzu Interactive, is headquartered in Shanghai with offices in London, Berlin, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other major cities. Since its founding in 2009, YOOZOO has launched a multitude of highly successful products and forged a global distribution network.

