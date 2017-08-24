LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC are attached(ii): ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Non-UK issuer ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") ------------------------------------------------------------------------ An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X ------------------------------------------------------------------------ An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ------------------------------------------------------------------------ An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Other (please specify)(iii): ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name MITON GROUP PLC ------------------------------------------------------------------------ City and country of registered office (if LONDON, ENGLAND applicable) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name ------------------------------------------------------------------------ City and country of registered office (if applicable) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi): 23/08/2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 24/08/2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation ------------------------------------------------------------------------ % of voting rights % of voting through rights financial Total attached to instruments number of shares (total of Total of voting (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B both in % rights of 8. A) 2) (8.A + 8.B) issuer(vii) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.13% 5.13% 180,902,034 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.90% 4.90% ------------------------------------------------------------------------

To view the full document, please click/paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9410O_1-2017-8-24.pdf

Contact:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



