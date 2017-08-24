Global $185.41 Billion Mobile Enterprise Application Markets, 2025 - The Rising Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Mobile Enterprise Application market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 16.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $185.41 billion by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the rising trend of bring your own device (BYOD), the increasing number of smart phone users and recent technological developments in mobile enterprise application.

4 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Type of App

4.1 Web App

4.2 Native App

4.3 Hybrid App

5 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Large Enterprises

5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

6 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Operating System

6.1 IoS

6.2 Windows

6.3 Android

6.4 Other Operating Systems

6.4.1.1 Blackberry

6.4.1.2 Symbian

7 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Software

7.1 Web conferencing

7.2 Supply Chain Management

7.3 Productivity Tools

7.4 Mobile Learning

7.5 Mcommerce

7.6 Human Capital Management

7.7 Enterprise Resource Planning

7.8 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM)

7.9 Customer Relationship Management

7.10 Communication and Collaboration

7.11 Business Process Management

7.12 Business Intelligence (BI)

7.13 Accounting and Finance

7.14 Other Softwares

8 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Application

8.1 Predictive Analytics

8.2 Competitive Intelligence

8.3 Brand Reputation

8.4 Customer Relationship management

8.5 Fraud detection

9 Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By End User

9.1 Media and Entertainment

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.4 Government

9.5 Transportation and Logistics

9.9 Retail

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.8 Manufacturing and Automotive

9.9 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

9.10 Education

9.11 Other End Users

