NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- HempAmericana Inc. (OTC PINK: HMPQ) The company is proud to announce it's greatly expanding its business plan by entering into the Hemp Auto Plastics industry as well as adding many Cannabis products as a part of their Joint Venture in Maine.

The successful addition of these cutting-edge products comes on the heels of an exciting new joint venture HempAmericana has negotiated with a successful partner in Maine. This partnership brings state of the art R&D technology to HempAmericana which will generate substantial revenue to the bottom line. The IP brought together in this Joint Venture will allow the development of replacement plastics for the automotive industry, as one example of many new products to come in addition to their successful CBD Oils business. This cutting edge technology is not new to the US market. In the 1940s Henry Ford announced the first car made from Hemp, which was later put on the shelf as being too cutting edge for its time. In recent years, the re-launch of the Hemp auto parts has proven to be a multi-million dollar success into the global renewables industry.

Salvadore Rosillo, CEO stated "We feel very excited to have such depth of IP with this Group, and while it has slightly extended the negotiation process, we feel we will be able to announce the successful completion of this Joint Venture with explicit details in the next few days."

About:

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on YouTube for a product demonstration of the Company's papers. The company owns an extraction machine and now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing three laboratories for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp. See more at http://www.HempAmericana.net.

Safe Harbor:

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Pierre Petard

888 977 7985

info@hempamericana.net



