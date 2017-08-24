

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has continued his attacks on members of his own party, accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., of creating a 'mess' over raising the nation's debt limit.



Trump claimed in a series of posts to Twitter on Thursday that he asked McConnell and Ryan to attach an increase in the debt ceiling to a recently passed veterans affairs bill.



'I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval,' Trump tweeted.



'They didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval,' he added. 'Could have been so easy-now a mess!'



Lawmakers face a September 29th deadline to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default on the national debt, which economists warn would be disastrous.



A report from Bloomberg said Republican leaders discussed using the veterans bill as a vehicle to raise the debt ceiling but noted conservatives in the House have demanded that steep spending cuts accompany any debt limit increase.



Despite attacking McConnell over the debt ceiling, Trump claimed in a later tweet that his only problem with the Senate Republican leader is his failure to repeal and replace Obamacare.



'The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed! That should NEVER have happened!' Trump tweeted.



Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell over the failure of the Obamacare repeal effort, although the White House has sought to downplay the tension.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



