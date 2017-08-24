Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, today announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Spengler, has been named a Commissioner of the United Nations Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005773/en/

Stephen Spengler, Chief Executive Officer, Intelsat (Photo: Business Wire)

The Broadband Commission, jointly managed by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) engages in high-level advocacy to promote broadband in developing countries and underserved communities. One of the central roles of the Commission is to advocate for the development of broadband infrastructure and services, as a means to ensure that the benefits of connectivity technologies are realized in all countries. The Commission promotes collaboration between governments and industry to devise strategies for deploying connectivity globally.

In accepting the invitation, Mr. Spengler stated, "As the chief executive officer of a leading satellite services company operating within the telecommunications industry, I have seen first-hand how broadband connectivity and ICTs can transform and empower communities across the world. Simple and affordable access to information and broadband technology supports and drives economic growth, improves access to healthcare and education, and importantly, builds bridges across communities. I am honored to accept the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development's invitation and look forward to working with leaders from the public and private sectors to accelerate the deployment of network infrastructures that promote a more digitally inclusive global society."

About the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development

Comprised of leaders from government, industry, international organizations and academia, the Broadband Commission was established in 2010 as a top-level advocacy body promoting broadband as an accelerator of global development. The Commission is chaired by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Mexico's Carlos Slim Helú. In September 2015 it was re-named the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development with the specific purpose of working to help achieve, through the power of broadband connectivity, the Sustainable Development Goals.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005773/en/

Contacts:

Intelsat

Dianne VanBeber, +1-703-559-7406

Vice President, Investor Relations Corporate Communications

Dianne.vanbeber@intelsat.com