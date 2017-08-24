US Hospital Workforce Management Software Market, 2020: Healthcare Shifts to a Data-Driven Strategic Approach to Managing Labor

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hospitals often face an intricate balancing act in delivering the right clinical, operational and administrative mix of employees to achieve multiple goals and needs of the enterprise. Connecting all the dots for proactive and on-budget workforce strategic planning is almost impossible to achieve with paper-based systems given the increasing amount and type of data inputs needed. Automation is thus essential for smart, data-driven workforce management.

The objective of this research service is to present a comprehensive analysis of the US Hospital Workforce Management (WFM) Software market. The study describes and defines the market for various types of software applications deployed by US hospitals to manage an array of functions related to labor allocation/human resource management including staffing and scheduling; time and attendance; payroll; patient acuity; benefits administration; and personnel management.

The study discusses market megatrends associated with WFM in US hospitals; reviews key factors driving hospitals to deploy and/or upgrade WFM software in response to dynamic industry shifts; outlines key challenges faced by hospitals as they shift from legacy, siloed approaches to WFM software to new data-driven, integrated, cloud-based approaches; reviews key vendors that serve the industry; provides an overall outlook for future business and IT trends for hospital WFM software; and forecasts growth in spending for the hospital WFM software market for the 4-year period of 2017 to 2020.



Key Questions This Study Will Answer:



- What types of products comprise the US hospital WFM software market?

- What are the key features and functions of these products?

- Who are the key vendors serving this market?

- What are the market-shifting megatrends impacting the market for WFM software products in US hospitals?

- What economic, business, and technological factors are shaping disruption and change?

- What are the specific drivers and restraints impacting the market for WFM software deployed by US hospitals over the next 4 years?

- What is the 4-year spend outlook for WFM software deployed by US hospitals?

- What are the key competitive and growth dynamics that vendors serving the hospital WFM software market need to understand?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



- Key Findings - Study Highlights

- Market Scope and Segmentation

- Limitations

- Key Questions This Study Will Answer

- Market Engineering Measurements

- CEO's Perspective

- Three Market-Leading Companies to Watch

- Future Perspectives - 3 Big Predictions About Hospital WFM Software



2. Market Background



- Workforce Management is a Set of Systems and Processes

- Market Scope and Definition for Hospital Workforce Management Software

- Healthcare WFM Software - Legacy Product Segments

- The Spending Landscape for Hospital WFM Software

- Typical Procurement Process for Hospital WFM Software



3. Overview of Hospital Workforce Management Software



- Why is it Important to Understand Trends in Hospital Workforce Management?

- Hospitals Must Find New Ways to Respond to Key Systemic Challenges That Threaten Their Survival

- Changes in Reimbursement in Particular Will Require Hospitals to Transform Traditional Clinician Workflows

- Improved Management of the Healthcare Workforce is Critical to Driving Cost Efficiencies

- Hospitals Are Transitioning to Data-Driven, Strategic Approaches to Manage Their Workforce

- The Evolution of Hospital Workforce Management Software - Key Trends



4. Hospital Workforce Management Software - Challenges, Drivers, and Restraints



- Challenges for Hospitals as They Re-Think WFM Needs

- Market Drivers

- Market Restraints



5. Hospital Workforce Management Software Market - Spending Forecast and Trends



- Market Engineering Measurements

- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

- Total Hospital WFM Software Market - Spend Forecast

- Spend Forecast by Market Segment

- Hospital Benefits Administration Software - Spend Forecast and Discussion

- Hospital Patient Acuity Software - Spend Forecast and Discussion

- Hospital Nurse Staffing and Scheduling Software - Spend Forecast and Discussion

- Hospital Payroll Software - Spend Forecast and Discussion

- Hospital Personnel Management Software - Spend Forecast and Discussion

- Hospital Staff Scheduling Software - Spend Forecast and Discussion

- Hospital Time and Attendance Software - Spend Forecast and Discussion

- Total Market Spend Forecast Discussion



6. Competitive Environment



- Competitive Market Forces Impacting Hospital WFM Software Vendors

- Competitive Environment - Vendors

- Competitive Environment - Vendor Tiers

- Competitive Environment - Vendor Competitive Differentiators

- Competitive Environment - Customers

- Competitive Environment - Distribution and Sales

- Competitive Environment - Pricing and Business Model Trends

- Three Market-Leading Companies to Watch



7. Vendor Profiles



8. Future Perspectives - Growth Opportunitiesand Calls to Action



- Five Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success

- Strategic Business Imperatives for Hospital WFM Software Vendors

- Future Perspectives - 3 Big Predictions About Hospital WFM Software

- Legal Disclaimer



9. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



- ADP

- API

- Allscripts

- Cernor

- Cornerstone

- Epic

- GE Healthcare

- Halogen

- Harris

- IBM Kenexa

- Infor

- Kronos

- McKesson

- Oracle

- Quadramed

- SAP

- Salesforce

- ShiftWizard

- Workday



