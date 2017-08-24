Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal pharmaceutical logistics marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005077/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global pharmaceutical logistics market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The patent expiration of many innovative drugs by the end of 2017 is one of the market drivers for pharmaceutical logistics. This will increase the volume of pharmaceutical products as a large number of biopharma replica of these drugs will come into the market. The rise in volume of pharmaceutical products will positively affect the revenue for the pharmaceutical logistics players as the charge of transportation is decided based on the volume of goods and distance traveled.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global pharmaceutical logistics market is highly fragmented with a substantial number of small and big players. These players are competing in terms of providing secure pharmaceutical supply chain functions and cloud-based supply chain solutions. The pharmaceutical manufacturers segment is the only customer segment for this market. The global pharmaceutical manufacturers segment is also equally fragmented as the global pharmaceutical logistics market.

"The growing population and economic conditions in some parts of the world will increase the end-user consumption of pharmaceutical products, which, in turn, will boost the growth of both the global pharmaceutical market and the global pharmaceutical logistics market. The developed countries, such as the US and the UK, are matured markets for pharmaceutical logistics players," says Raj Kumar, a lead logistics research analyst from Technavio.

The product diversification of pharmaceutical players is the major concern for 3PL logistics players. As the pharmaceutical products are constantly evolving, these evaluations will repeatedly change the product portfolio of pharmaceutical players. The frequent changes in the product portfolio will affect the efficiency of the 3PL players as each product requires a separate type of transportation and storage.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five pharmaceutical logistics market vendors

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group has been offering a wide range of temperature controlled logistics solutions, such as transportation, storage, end-to-end supply chain solutions for two industries, namely life sciences and healthcare, and food and perishables.

FedEx

FedEx Express has been offering solutions for the healthcare and life science industry. FedEx offerings for healthcare and life science industry include products, such as medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostics, equipment, and clinical trials.

SF Express

SF Express provides international and domestic express delivery solutions to a wide range of customers. It has a fleet of more than 30 cargo aircraft, out of which 13 are owned by the company's subsidiary, SF Airlines. In 2016, the company opened more than 500 online shopping service community stores across China except Qinghai and Tibet.

UPS

UPS offers logistics solutions to various industries. The pharmaceutical logistics comes under the healthcare industry. In pharmaceutical logistics, it offers complete logistics services. UPS offers warehousing, distribution, transportation, and tracking or visibility services to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

World Courier

World Courier is a part of AmerisourceBergan Corporation. The company is a global pharmaceutical and healthcare logistics service provider. Also, it specializes in the transport of time- and temperature-sensitive shipments for goods and various components across different industries, such as automotive, oil and gas, agrochemicals, and food.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Oil and Gas Logistics Market in EMEA 2017-2021

Global E-commerce Logistics Market 2017-2021

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in APAC 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005077/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com