The solar power arm of the Indian industrial conglomerate Tata has posted a 330% growth in profit after tax in 2016-17, citing EPC instead of manufacturing as the reason behind the increase

Tata Power Solar has seen a 52% net sales growth in 2016-17, which is more than two and a half times in the past two years, as the figure reached INR 22.62 billion ($ 353 million) in the 2016-17 fiscal year, up from INR 14.9 billion ($ 233 million) in the previous year.

Moreover, the company reported a 330% increase in profit after tax during the fiscal year, describing it as a remarkable achievement given the extremely low EPC margins, which come from a freefall of solar tariffs in India, with the ...

