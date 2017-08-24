Diamond Resorts International®, a global leader in the hospitality and vacation ownership industries, recently provided members of THE Club® an opportunity to step back in time with a Member Escorted Journey to London.

The in-depth, historical experience was exclusively offered to members of the THE Club®, Diamond Resorts' flexible points-based vacation exchange program, in partnership with The Big Journey Company.

Members explored the city's most famous landmarks, including Stonehenge, and toured many of the British Royal family's palaces, even staying a night in Thornbury Castle to feel what it was like to live in one.

Following the 10-day journey, several members expressed positive sentiments from their trip, noting the convenience of having the travel plans prearranged.

"This was our first Member Escorted Journey, and our first trip to England, and it was truly fantastic," one member said. "We had the best time getting to know the other members in the group and seeing all of the sights!"

Every detail of a Member Escorted Journey is expertly designed to provide Diamond Resorts members with a once-in-a-lifetime experience, without the stress of planning. Other journeys scheduled later this year include a grand safari in Kenya and a historical tour of Northern India.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com.

About Diamond Resorts International®

Diamond Resorts International® (Diamond Resorts) is a worldwide leader in the hospitality and vacation ownership industries with a network of more than 370 vacation destinations located in 35 countries throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa.

Diamond Resorts offers its members the opportunity to create priceless memories through innovative vacation choices including once-in-a-lifetime excursions to world-renowned landmarks, unforgettable guided tours to dream destinations, and access to exclusive VIP concert experiences, high-energy sporting events and exciting shows. With high-quality resorts in desirable destinations, we provide the kind of vacation experiences that help our members, owners and guests reconnect with loved ones, collect a lifetime of meaningful memories and keep that Stay Vacationed® feeling all year long.

Diamond Resorts International® manages vacation ownership resorts and sells vacation ownership points that provide members and owners with Vacations for Life® at over 370 managed and affiliated properties and cruise itineraries.

