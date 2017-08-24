Publicis Groupe: Publicis Groupe places CSR and The Women's Forum for the Economy and Society under the responsibility of Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner



PublicisGroupe places CSR and The Women's Forum for the Economy and Society under the responsibility of Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, member of the Directoire and Groupe Secretary General

Paris, August 24, 2017 - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun announces today that in addition to her existing responsibilities, CSR and The Women's Forum for the Economy and Society will be placed under the remit of Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, member of the Directoire and Secretary General.

Headquartered in Paris, the Women's Economic Forum is a Publicis Groupe company and the world's leading platform, where women voice their opinions on major social and economic issues. The Women's Forum for the Economy and Society is dedicated to showcasing the talent and creativity of women while fostering international cooperation. The yearly Women's Forum Global Meeting, which is held in France and brings together more than 1,500 participants, has become an unmissable date on the international conference calendar: the place to be and to be heard. The next Global Meeting will take place in Paris, October 5-6, 2017.

The Women's Forum is one of the key components of Publicis Groupe's commitment to CSR . The Groupe's goal is to provide outstanding solutions that represent its strong values of diversity, ethical practices and respect for the environment to have a positive social impact and promote responsible marketing, in terms of social representation, transparency and data protection.

"CSR and diversity are at the core of the Groupe's priorities. This is why it is so important to put them under the responsibility of a member of the Directoire. Anne-Gabrielle is an accomplished professional whose remit has steadily broadened since 2012 when she joined Publicis Groupe. With her wealth of experience, I am convinced she will contribute significantly to Publicis Groupe's endavours to lead the way in CSR and provide a strong platform for women's voices in our company, our industry and beyond", said Arthur Sadoun.

"CSR and Diversity are no longer an option to be engaged in ; they reflect our Groupe's core values and our talents and clients' demands. Whether it is our commitment to diversity, our steadfast approach to ethics and governance or our concern for the environment in which we live, our Groupe has always embraced the notion of inclusion. We want to create a workplace where every employee feels fully empowered and valued and where they can contribute to maximize Publicis Groupe's success. I am committed to and support CSR at every level, in every office in which we operate. I look forward to accelerating our progress and to helping our company and people achieve the objectives we have settled", added Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner.

About Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner

Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner is a Member of the Directoire and Secretary General of Publicis Groupe. She oversees legal affairs, human resources (Compensation & Benefits, HRIS, Employment matters and mobility), procurement, governance, compliance, internal audit, risk management, CSR and The Women's Forum for the Economy & Society. A former member of the Inspection Générale des Finances and an alumna of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA), she is also a graduate of Paris business school ESCP and of Sciences Po and holds a postgraduate degree in Law. After holding positions at the French Treasury and in a number of ministerial cabinets, including at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she worked at Euris/Rallye, at the SNCF and as a Senior Banker at Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

About the Women's Forum for the Economy & Society

Since 2005 the Women's Forum for the Economy & Society is the world's leading platform featuring women's views and voices on major social and economic issues. Along with the flagship Women's Forum Global Meeting organised in Paris this year in October 5-6, important regional Women's Forum Meetings have taken place in Brazil, Myanmar, Brussels, Italy, Dubai, Mexico and Mauritius. The Women's Forum for the Economy & Society expresses its commitment to women's progress throughout the year with a range of Women's Forum Initiatives set up in partnership with corporations, media groups and non-governmental organizations. The Women's Forum also promotes the advancement of women through regional and international networks. Headquartered in Paris, the Women's Forum for the Economy & Society is a Publicis Groupe company.

