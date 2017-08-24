

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a positive start Thursday, but remained largely in a sideways trend throughout the session. The markets ended the session with mixed results. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of the Federal Reserve's Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming which kicks off today.



Fed Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are both scheduled to speak at the conference on Friday. Traders will be watching their speeches closely for any clues regarding future monetary policy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.30 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.18 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.36 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.05 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.04 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.33 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.17 percent.



In Frankfurt, Lufthansa decreased 0.12 percent after the airline formally submitted a proposal to acquire parts of the insolvent Air Berlin.



In Paris, train maker Alstom rose 0.45 percent after winning a 135 million euros maintenance contract in Sweden.



In London, CRH rallied 3.83 percent after the building materials group reported higher profit in its first half with improved sales and announced the sale of its Americas Distribution business.



Sub-prime lender Provident Financial jumped 13.16 percent after steep losses earlier in the week.



Dixons Carphone plunged 20.54 percent after the mobile phone retailer warned of a steep fall in full-year profit, saying increasing number of customers are not opting to upgrade their handsets.



Simcorp sank 9.83 percent in Copenhagen after its Q2 results disappointed investors.



Telecommunications provider Sunrise Communications jumped 7.31 percent in Zurich after posting strong Q2 results.



French manufacturing confidence strengthened in August to the highest level since late 2007, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The manufacturing sentiment index improved to 111 in August from revised 108 in July. This was the highest score since December 2007. Economists had forecast the index to fall to 108 in August from July's initially estimated value of 109.



The UK economy expanded as initially estimated in the second quarter, the second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product increased 0.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter, unrevised from the preliminary estimate. The latest pace of growth was slightly faster than the 0.2 percent expansion posted in the first quarter.



British retailers reported the biggest fall in retail sales since July 2016 and orders placed on suppliers declined considerably from the previous year in August, Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.



The retail sales balance plunged to -10 percent in August from +22 percent in July. The balance was forecast to drop moderately to +16 percent. The latest score was the lowest since July 2016.



UK mortgage approvals increased to a five-month high in July, data published by the UK Finance showed Thursday. The number of mortgage approvals rose to 41,587 in July from 40,385 in June. Approvals increased by 9 percent from July 2016, when the market was markedly subdued after the EU referendum.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 19th.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 234,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 232,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 238,000.



Existing home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of July, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday. NAR said existing home sales fell by 1.3 percent to an annual rate of 5.44 million in July after tumbling by 2 percent to a downwardly revised 5.51 million in June.



The continued decrease surprised economists, who had expected existing home sales to climb to an annual rate of 5.57 million in July from the 5.52 million originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX