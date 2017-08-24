Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobalpolyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) marketreport. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005079/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global polyhydroxyalkanoate market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The high demand for environment-friendly products is driving the sales of the global PHA market. The increasing use of PHA in packaging, biomedical, consumer goods, agriculture, and other applications is also driving the market's growth. The demand for biodegradable products is very high due to the stringent government regulations on conventional plastics globally and the increased funding in R&D for the development of environment-friendly products.

Competitive vendor landscape

Currently, the global PHA market is small but has a lot of growth opportunities. The bioplastic segment contributes a very small share to the global plastics market. Hence, it offers numerous opportunities for the development and manufacturing of bioplastics. Most vendors are focusing on the manufacturing of PHA using different technologies.

"Vendors have also patented their innovative technologies. With the increasing growth of the market and technology, these patents can help the vendors to establish themselves in the market and earn large market shares. Currently, the market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous vendors. With the increasing use of PHAs, more players will enter the market," says Shakeel Iqbal, a lead bio-chemicals and bio-materials research analyst from Technavio

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top six PHA market vendors

BioMatera

BioMatera has its own innovative process for producing a range of fully biodegradable polymers from renewable raw materials. These polymers are part of PHAs. These are used in the manufacturing of food packaging, agricultural products, inks, cosmetics, and biomedical.

Bio-on

The company produces PHA from renewable sources. The company is planning to set up its second bioplastic production plant for medical and bioremediation purposes. Bio-on has also set up a new company named Bio-on Plants for the increasing demand of PHAs.

Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific is a manufacturer of biopolymers. The company has patented its novel biopolymer Nodax mcl-PHA. It stores PHA polyesters for energy and biodegradable in the air, soil, and water. This property widens its applications in various industries. The company produces a wide range of polymers to support various applications.

TianAn Biologic Materials

TianAn Biologic Materials produces polyhydroxy-butyrate-co-valerate (PHBV). The company production capacity is 2,000 metric tons per year. The company has patented its water-based extraction technology for PHBV production.

Tianjin GreenBio Materials

Tianjin GreenBio Materials produces biodegradable bio-based polymers. Its main product is P3HB that uses sucrose as the substrate. The company produces 10,000 tons P3HB per year. The key products of the company are pure resin, films, injection molding, and foam.

Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience produces PHA using corn as the main substrate and the main product for PHA is Mirel PHB. PHB is the simplest form of the PHA biopolymer family. The company has a production capacity of up to 50,000 tons per year. The company uses proprietary industrial fermentation and biopolymer recovery process to produce Mirel PHB.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bio Polypropylene Market 2017-2021

Global Bio-surfactants Market 2017-2021

Global Bio-based Butanol Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005079/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com