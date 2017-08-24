Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

On 24 August 2017, Mr Sheppard bought 14,704 shares in Manchester & London Investment Trust plc, held via M&M Investment Company Plc (Investment Holding Company). Following this transaction, MrSheppard's holding in the Company has increased to 11,259,347 ordinary shares, representing 51.03% of the share capital.