According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global RF power detector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% through 2021.

This research report titled 'Global RF Power Detector Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The aim of this strategy is to capture original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as potential customers. RF ICs along with their components (transceivers, duplexers, amplifiers, and power detectors) are integral to the functioning of several end-user devices across the mobile communication segments. Fluctuations in demand for such products directly impact the market demand for RF ICs and their components in the market.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global RF power detector market into four major segments by application. They are:

Rugged tablets

Rugged smartphone

Tablets

Smartphones

The top three segments based on application for the global RF power detector market are discussed below:

Smartphones

The growth in the global adoption of smartphones along with the rollout of LTE networks in China and other countries has escalated the use of mobile data worldwide. As per Technavio, the global LTE subscriptions increased by 74% in 2016 over 2015 and is anticipated to grow to over 2.2 billion by 2021. Network operators are plagued with challenges of quick capacity expansion to support this growth while reducing cost and network disruption.

According to Chetan Mohan, a lead embedded systems research analyst from Technavio, "Smartphones are being used for multiple purposes like accessing social networking apps, reading news, surfing the web, and checking e-mail. The growth of the IoT is another factor driving the global RF power detector market. IoT devices are controlled using apps installed on smartphones and tablets."

Tablets

The deployment of advanced 4G networks has created high demand for advanced RF components for enabling LTE and time division duplex LTE systems, which are crucial for LTE evolution. Tablets with advanced LTE versions and carrier aggression are driving the demand for optimized, high-performance RF power detectors.

"As tablets provide an easy-to-use interface and connectivity, they have high demand in educational institutes as well as retail and healthcare industries. Tablets offer advantages, such as mobility and superior performance, while accessing applications including e-mail, web browsing, online video streaming, online gaming, and diverse connectivity options, which contribute to their increased adoption," says Chetan

Rugged smartphones

The rugged smartphones are largely used in the industrial sector (manufacturing, processing, and logistics) driven by the significant technological advances in consumer-grade devices. These devices are same as consumer devices expect the extra ruggedness offered by them, making them ideal for industrial and hazardous environments.

The intense and fierce competition in the rugged smartphone market has led to various developments, including bundling of technologies. Such advances driven by technological bundling have helped rugged smartphones to adapt in various end applications in the industrial scenario, thereby cannibalizing the market share of rugged tablets.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated

Texas Instruments

