The "UCITS Funds Training" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This highly practical 1 day course covers the whole UCITS framework with a particular focus on the latest developments in UCITS funds. As a result of the Madoff fraud and the Lehman Brothers default, the European Commission have issued the UCITS V Directive, which has a major impact on managers and depositaries in terms of remuneration and reporting requirements. All these changes will be covered in detail.
This one day workshop is intended to provide staff with the appropriate knowledge and skills to set up and manage UCITS funds. The course assumes limited previous knowledge of funds. All aspects of UCITS fund management and operations are covered with particular emphasis on high risk areas in operations. The programme includes many case studies on pricing errors, investment breaches, failures of risk controls and failures of fund governance. We will also examine in more detail particular concerns of the regulators when reviewing fund managers to help you become fully aware of all the compliance requirements.
What Will You Learn
- The key characteristics of UCITS, their structure and objectives
- The main regulatory aspects and the differences in setting up funds in the UK, Ireland and Luxembourg
- How to structure UCITS
- The main changes under UCITS V
- The necessary documentation required
- The main parties involved and their role
- How to organise fund governance
- Key risk and performance indicators
- Organising compliance monitoring and fund oversight
- The latest market developments
- The implications of Brexit on UK UCITS Funds
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hp53x3/ucits_funds
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005991/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Securitization