Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2010-2017

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2017 report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapy partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapy technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest gene therapy, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.



Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in gene therapy dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of gene therapy deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life gene therapy deals

Access to over 200 gene therapy deals

The leading gene therapy deals by value since 2010

Most active gene therapy dealmakers since 2010

The leading gene therapy partnering resources

In Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Gene therapy dealmaking



Chapter 3 - Leading Gene therapy deals



Chapter 4 - Most active Gene therapy dealmakers



Chapter 5 - Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Gene therapy dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdkj9p/global_gene





