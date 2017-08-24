sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.08.2017 | 18:46
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2010-2017

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2017 report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapy partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapy technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest gene therapy, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.


Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:



  • Trends in gene therapy dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
  • Analysis of gene therapy deal structure
  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
  • Case studies of real-life gene therapy deals
  • Access to over 200 gene therapy deals
  • The leading gene therapy deals by value since 2010
  • Most active gene therapy dealmakers since 2010
  • The leading gene therapy partnering resources

In Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

  • Company A-Z
  • Headline value
  • Stage of development at signing
  • Deal component type
  • Specific therapy and technology target

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Gene therapy dealmaking

Chapter 3 - Leading Gene therapy deals

Chapter 4 - Most active Gene therapy dealmakers

Chapter 5 - Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Gene therapy dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdkj9p/global_gene


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire