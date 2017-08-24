Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2010-2017

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2017 report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapy partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapy technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest gene therapy, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.
Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in gene therapy dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of gene therapy deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life gene therapy deals
- Access to over 200 gene therapy deals
- The leading gene therapy deals by value since 2010
- Most active gene therapy dealmakers since 2010
- The leading gene therapy partnering resources
In Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy and technology target
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Gene therapy dealmaking
Chapter 3 - Leading Gene therapy deals
Chapter 4 - Most active Gene therapy dealmakers
Chapter 5 - Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Gene therapy dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdkj9p/global_gene
