The "Equity Valuation Training" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This intensive 2 day course will equip you with the skills required to effectively evaluate companies and assets. Conducted by a former City banker, the course starts with an overview of different equity valuation methods and explains fundamental framework.
Working through models and case studies based on real companies you will have a chance to go through various ratios including cash flows, discount rates and periods, DCF, capital structure and understand the important parameters that can cause the valuation to break down if overlooked.
All participants are required to bring a laptop to the course. If needed, we can provide one for an additional fee.
What Will You Learn
- Differentiate and apply the main types of equity valuation
- Evaluate balance sheet as well as profit and loss accounts and cash flow statements
- Use comparative company valuation and calculate multiples in practice
- Have an understanding of the DCF model structure and how it is used to value a company in practice
- Learn the fundamentals of future cash flow valuation
- Calculate the cost of capital and understand the basics of discounted rates and periods
- Build the bridge between enterprise and equity valuation
- Build the bridge between enterprise and equity valuation
Who Should Attend:
From Corporates, Banks and Financial Institutions, Investment Funds, Accounting, Consulting and Legal companies
- Equity Research, Analysts and Sales
- Equity Capital Markets
- Investment Managers
- Members of M&As Departments
- Corporate Financial Managers
- Corporate Development
- Corporate Finance Lawyers
- CFOs and Finance Directors and Managers
- Accountants
- Analysts
