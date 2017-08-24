

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Thursday's session, but ended the day with a small decrease. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of the Federal Reserve's Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming which kicks off today.



Fed Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are both scheduled to speak at the conference on Friday. Traders will be watching their speeches closely for any clues regarding future monetary policy.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.17 percent Thursday and finished at 8,943.04. The Swiss Leader Index dipped 0.02 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.16 percent.



Lonza climbed 1.2 percent after UBS upgraded its rating on the stock to a 'Buy.' Richemont advanced 1.2 percent, Swatch gained 0.9 percent and Givaudan added 0.7 percent.



Aryzta dropped 1.1 percent, while Adecco and LafargeHolcim forfeited 0.8 percent each. Index heavyweight Nestlé weakened by 0.7 percent and ABB slid 0.2 percent.



As for the rest of the index heavyweights, Roche surrendered 0.2 percent and Novartis lost 0.1 percent. Novartis received EU approval for a specific form of breast cancer for the cancer drug Kisqali. The U.S. FDA also granted Priority Review to bleeding medication Emicizumab.



In the broad market, telecommunications provider Sunrise Communications jumped 7.3 percent after posting strong Q2 results and increased its outlook.



