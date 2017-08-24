UPS Integrad Welcomes Scuderia Ferrari Driver Sebastian Vettel

COLOGNE, Germany, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The UPS (NYSE: UPS) Integrad driver training facility in Cologne today welcomed Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who visited the site en route to Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium for the 12th round of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

Frank Sportolari, president of UPS Germany, welcomed Vettel, who has won four races so far this year. As part of his visit, Vettel met with employees and customers, and discussed the importance of training and continuous improvement.

Before leaving, Vettel tried his hand at a real-life UPS training exercise, learning about the rigorous training programs that UPS drivers undergo to ensure they deliver the highest possible level of safe driving methods and service to their customers.

"It was an honor to welcome Sebastian to this facility, which is entirely unique to UPS. I think that safety training, practice and development are values that are integral to both UPS and Scuderia Ferrari." Sportolari commented.

"Integrad is a facility that we are extremely proud of," said Thomas Scholz, manager of UPS Integrad, Cologne. "We are committed to continuously improving our customer experience and through this engaging, hands-on training program, we are able to teach our drivers to the highest possible standards."

There are 10 UPS Integrad sites globally, which offer high-tech, next-generation training methods with a focus on 'teach me, show me, let me' to deliver the most engaging program to employees as UPS continually strives to maintain safety and exceptional customer service.

UPS is Official Logistics and Shipping Sponsor of Scuderia Ferrari and provides logistics insight and support to the wider Ferrari brand.