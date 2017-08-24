Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2021: Scarcity of Water is Leading to Increasing Use of WWTCs

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is rising industrial adoption of zero liquid discharge (ZLD). Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) is a wastewater management strategy that eliminates any liquid waste coming out of a plant with the majority of water being recovered for reuse. Increasing urbanization and industrialization are reasons for the high amount of stress on the environment, including the world's freshwater resources.



According to the report, one driver in the market is scarcity of water leading to increasing use of WWTCs. The decline in the level of water and water quality because of the threatening water crisis across many countries is promoting WWTCs companies to invest in alternative water treatment methods. As a result, the opportunities for suppliers within the WWTCs market is expected to increase. The government of various emerging countries such as India, China, South Africa, and others has been encouraging the use of industrial wastewater treatment and waste water reuse by imposing penalties on noncompliance and rolling out incentives for the reuse of water.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of skilled workforce in treatment plants. WWT plants require skilled workforce who should be adequately trained and certified individuals. They are responsible for overseeing all activities from pipe leaks and valves to electrical and instrumentation equipment. This work becomes especially demanding with changes in influent and seasonal changes. Treatment plants should maintain skilled labor to control water quality regularly and optimize water treatment processes. These treatment plants are generally maintained by skilled labor to control water quality and optimize processes regularly.

Key vendors



Akzo Nobel

Arkema

GE Water and Process Technologies

Kemira

Kurita Water Industries



Other prominent vendors



Accepta

Anco India Chemicals

ChemTreat

Chembond Chemicals

Carus Group

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vvx5mg/global_water_and

