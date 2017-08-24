According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global salicylic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% through 2021.

This research report titled 'Global Salicylic Acid Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global salicylic acid market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the enormous demand from pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Salicylic acid is the prime ingredient in the manufacture of aspirin that is predominantly used for relieving pains and fever. The increased use of aspirin in the medical industry and the growing number of skin infections are the major drivers for the market.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global salicylic acid market into four major segments by application. They are:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food and preservative and textiles

Others

The top three segments based on application for the global salicylic acid market are discussed below:

Global salicylic acid market by pharmaceuticals

Salicylic acid is used in the pharmaceutical industry as an antiseptic, disinfectant, and anti-fungal agent. The predominantly derived drug compound is aspirin, which is used to restrain body pain, fever, and inflammation. Also, salicylic acid is used for the treatment of skin diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, cancer, and to prevent heart strokes.

According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead specialty chemicals research analyst from Technavio, "A significant amount of salicylic acid is predominantly used in the manufacture of aspirin. Furthermore, aspirin capacity expansions are also taking place. Hence, increasing cardiovascular death rates and increasing spending on medicines are likely to drive the demand for aspirin demand. This, in turn, will lead to the inevitable growth of the global salicylic acid by pharmaceuticals during the forecast period."

Global salicylic acid market by cosmetics

Skincare products, such as cleanser, moisturizer, sunscreen, anti-acne creams, body wash, primer, and foundation, act as a keratolytic to treat acne, congested pores, uneven skin tone, and oily skin. Due to the oil soluble property of salicylic acid, it penetrates the skin pores easily and results in the exfoliation of the skin.

"Haircare products, such as conditioners, shampoos, hair sprays, and hair colors, help in treating the scalp. The amount of salicylic acid recommended for use in leave-on products is 1% and in rinse-off products is 2%. When used in shampoos, salicylic acid treats dandruff by soothing the scalp and softening scaly skin, making it easier to remove when washed," says Kshama

Global salicylic acid market by food and preservative and textiles

Some of the other major applications of salicylic acid include textiles and preservatives. Salicylic acid is used as an additive, predominantly in artificial flavoring and aromatic purposes. It is also used as a preservative in several food items, such as meat, poultry, seafood, baked goods, beverages, candy, chewing gums, condiments, gelatins and puddings, and ice cream, in the food and beverage industry.

Salicylic acids are used in viscous fabrics for the synthesis of dyes and to achieve anti-bacterial properties. Salicylic acid and its derivatives, such as methyl salicylate, weakens the respiration of bacteria called tubercle bacillus that is responsible for tuberculosis. Thus, the use of salicylic acid helps in minimizing bacterial infection.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Alfa Aesar

Alta Laboratories

J. M. Loveridge

Novacap

Sigma-Aldrich

